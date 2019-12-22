Olay Brightening Eye Cream 15Ml

Excellent!
Great for crows feet! Value for money, easy to use, feels light and great results
Excellent!
I have very sensitive eyes so this is perfect I love it will defo think about buying it
Amazing
I have been using this product for a few weeks . People keep asking me , have you been away ?.you look so rested .
This does actually work
Olay Olay Olay my grandmother used Olay my mum also now me and my daughter
Excellent!
i love it i feel good my skin and i use this product every time itis amazing
Fabulous results
This is so light but effective on the eye area. Very moisturizing and smells lovely. I will definitely purchase again. The packaging is very luxurious and looks expensive.
Good!
Olay Eyes Illuminating Eye Cream makes wonders to my dark circle. I tried many products but in vain. This one is really good for the price. Love it.
Fantastic
Have being using for a few months now and can definitely see a difference in my dark tired eyes.
Olay works
I have very dark circles under my eyes through wearing glasses for the last 20 odd years. Cannot wear contacts. Olay does reduce the tired baggy look under my eyes and minimilise the fine lines around this area. Use Olay products for the face and neck also.
Wonder cream
I absolutely love this eye cream. This is my go to which smooths out my fine lines and makes me look refreshed! I suffer with dark circles around my eyes but this cream brightens them so well. I make everyone try it!