Olay Brightening Eye Cream 15Ml

4.5(288)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Brightening Eye Cream 15Ml
£ 25.00
£1.67/each
  • Reveal brighter, younger looking eyes with Olay Eyes Illuminating Eye Cream.
  • This daily treatment cream is specifically designed for the delicate skin around the eye area. It instantly brightens eyes by reducing the look of dark circles. The distinctive dual-swirl gel & cream brightening formula contains light reflecting particles that instantly minimises tired-looking eyes to reflect a luminous glow. It instantly hydrates to nourish the undereye area and over time reduces the appearance of dark circles and evens the skin tone.
  • Apply Illuminating Eye Cream Moisturiser daily around the eye area, paying special attention to under eyes, outer corners and lids.
  • Reduces the appearance of dark circles & discoloration under the eyes
  • Instantly minimises tired-looking eyes to reflect a luminous glow
  • Hydrates to nourish under eye area for younger looking eyes
  • Distinctive dual-swirl gel & cream
  • brightening formula with light
  • reflecting particles

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Acetyl Glucosamine, Titanium Dioxide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Collagen, Allantoin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Mica, Tin Oxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage a small amount around the eye area and smooth in until thoroughly absorbed.

Warnings

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • (UK) 0800 917 7191 (GR) 800-11-23000
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

15 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid direct contact with eyes.

288 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Great for crows feet! Value for money, easy to use, feels light and great results

Excellent!

5 stars

I have very sensitive eyes so this is perfect I love it will defo think about buying it

Amazing

5 stars

I have been using this product for a few weeks . People keep asking me , have you been away ?.you look so rested .

This does actually work

5 stars

Olay Olay Olay my grandmother used Olay my mum also now me and my daughter

Excellent!

5 stars

i love it i feel good my skin and i use this product every time itis amazing

Fabulous results

5 stars

This is so light but effective on the eye area. Very moisturizing and smells lovely. I will definitely purchase again. The packaging is very luxurious and looks expensive.

Good!

3 stars

Olay Eyes Illuminating Eye Cream makes wonders to my dark circle. I tried many products but in vain. This one is really good for the price. Love it.

Fantastic

5 stars

Have being using for a few months now and can definitely see a difference in my dark tired eyes.

Olay works

5 stars

I have very dark circles under my eyes through wearing glasses for the last 20 odd years. Cannot wear contacts. Olay does reduce the tired baggy look under my eyes and minimilise the fine lines around this area. Use Olay products for the face and neck also.

Wonder cream

5 stars

I absolutely love this eye cream. This is my go to which smooths out my fine lines and makes me look refreshed! I suffer with dark circles around my eyes but this cream brightens them so well. I make everyone try it!

1-10 of 288 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

