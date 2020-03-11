Simple Kind To Skin Micellar Cleansing Water 400Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Simple Micellar Cleansing Water is our most advanced yet gentle facial cleanser to date. A cleansing water with micelles, clever cleansing bubbles which are smart enough to gently lift make-up and impurities out and unclog pores while working as a makeup remover which thoroughly cleans and removes makeup without irritation.
  • At Simple we believe in being kind to skin, the planet and people, and that’s why we have created this Limited Edition range of Simple packs in partnership with Little Mix. In the UK, nearly 1 in 3 teens have experienced bullying online so together with Little Mix and our charity partner Ditch the Label, we are making a stand. Covered with kind words, this pack celebrates and inspires others to wipe away unkind words and instead #ChooseKindness.
  • Our Simple Micellar Water not only instantly boosts skin’s hydration by 90%, it also cleanses without greasy residue and no rinsing required. Your skin will feel clean, fresh and instantly hydrated.
  • Designed for sensitive skin, perfect for all skin types, our Simple Micellar Cleansing water is made with skin-loving ingredients including vitamin B3, vitamin C and Triple Purified Water – our purest water that provides instant hydration to help the skin get through the day. The many beauty benefits of Micellar Water make it easy to see why this gentle facial cleanser should be part of your healthy skincare routine, it contains no artificial perfumes or colours and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. It’s also made from a gentle formula that is in balance with skin’s natural pH level.
  • Dermatologically tested and approved, our Simple micellar water can be used as your daily cleanser. The only difference is that there’s no need to rinse after you use it. You can use it as a first step to gently cleanse and remove make-up. Alternatively, you can also use it after washing your face with a sensitive face wash to give your skin a thorough cleanse. After use, you can continue with your usual skin care routine. For best results and how to apply: Cleanse twice a day (morning and night). Step 1: Apply a generous amount of cleansing water to a cotton pad, Step 2: Wipe the cotton pad all around the face, no need to rub the skin (why not use the back and front of a cotton pad? The environment will be thankful for it). Step 3: Gently wipe around closed eyes. No need to rinse after. Avoid getting into your eyes. If it gets into your eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.
  • The many beauty benefits offered by Simple Micellar Water make it easy to see why this gentle facial cleanser should be part of your daily skincare routine. Micellar Water thoroughly cleanses skin of dirt and impurities – it unclogs pores while working as a make-up remover. Simple Micellar Cleansing Water instantly boosts skin hydration by 90%. Apply with a cotton round to cleanse skin with no residue and no rinsing required – skin is left clean and refreshed in one easy step! Make a stand against harsh words and harsh ingredients by choosing our Little Mix Limited Edition Simple range. Kind to skin, kind to the planet, and kind to people. #ChooseKindness
  • Simple Kind To Skin Micellar Cleansing Water, developed in Partnership with Little Mix, is our most advanced facial cleanser to date, yet it is gentle on even the most sensitive skin
  • This is our Little Mix Limited Edition pack, covered in kind words and celebrating choosing kindness
  • This micellar make-up remover instantly boosts skin hydration instantly by 90%
  • Pure cleansing water made with skin loving ingredients and triple purified water to clean, refresh, and instantly hydrate all skin types
  • This make up remover contains no artificial perfume or colour, and no harsh chemicals so you can thoroughly clean your face and remove makeup with no skin irritation
  • Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Butylene Glycol, Pantolactone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric acid, Potassium chloride, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate

Storage

null

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Gives a gentle glow

5 stars

I have been using this product at least 3-4 times a week and really love it. I use this to take off my make up before bed. I usually notice if my skin reacts to something very quickly as I have very sensitive skin, but surprisingly this product has worked wonders for me. My skin type is quite dry, however this cleanser leaves my face with a gentle glow which I love. I do have to use a little moisturiser after using this product however, I know its just my skin type. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

4 stars

This product is really easy to use as it combines cleansing and toning in one step, leaving my skin ready for moisturising. It doesn't use harsh chemicals and is gentle on the skin. I would though like it better if it would have a flip cap for one hand opening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

This is one of the best micellar waters there is on the market. A little bit goes a long way. It also easily takes of mascara. It is very gentle and soothing for the skin. The bottle is a good size and will last a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh clean feeling skin

5 stars

I have been using this product for a couple of weeks now and I am very impressed. It cleans your skin removing any grease and dirt as well as removing your makeup! It leaves my skin feeling so clean and fresh after every application. i have been using it morning and night as part of my routine and my skin has never looked so fresh. Very impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I got this cleanser micellar water just recently and I'm very happy with it. It removes the make up debris very well without much effort and leaves the skin nice and fresh. I would recommend trying it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clear view

5 stars

I brought this about 3 weeks ago because i have tried that many and the others didn't help, but from the every first use I know this was going to work for me straight away and it removes all make up & leaves my skin so soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy Stopper in the Cap

5 stars

Been using this for a few weeks, it's got a handy stopper in the top of the bottle so that; a) if knocked over it won't spill everywhere immediately & b) easy to put the right amount on a cotton pad. It's really good at removing any makeup you didn't realise was left behind & skin feels clean & refreshed after use. It has little fragrance which I like as well. Would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face feels lovely and clean

5 stars

I really like using micellar water and the Simple one is particularly good. It's a great sized bottle and easy to pour onto cotton wool. It feels lovely and cool against the skin and removes all make up and daily grime. It dries quickly and moisturiser can easily be applied once the skin is dry. The product doesn't dry out the skin at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant!

5 stars

I usually buy another brand of Micellar Water and was reluctant to change but I'm so pleased I did! This product does 2 jobs in 1 - removes make up quickly and easily, whilst also leaving your face deeply cleansed and feeling very fresh. I've found that my face is much less shiny during the day since using this, and I've been less prone to breakouts - amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant for removing make-up

5 stars

I usually buy another brand of Micellar Water and was reluctant to change but I am so pleased I did! This is so quick and easy to remove makeup and leaves my face feeling deeply cleansed, which is something I don't get from other brands' products. I would highly recommend this as a 2-in-1 product, removes make up gently whilst leaving your face deeply cleansed and feeling fresh. I've also found my face is much less shiny during the day, and that I'm less prone to breakouts since using - it's amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

