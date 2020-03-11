Simple Kind To Skin Micellar Cleansing Water 400Ml

Gives a gentle glow 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I have been using this product at least 3-4 times a week and really love it. I use this to take off my make up before bed. I usually notice if my skin reacts to something very quickly as I have very sensitive skin, but surprisingly this product has worked wonders for me. My skin type is quite dry, however this cleanser leaves my face with a gentle glow which I love. I do have to use a little moisturiser after using this product however, I know its just my skin type. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 This product is really easy to use as it combines cleansing and toning in one step, leaving my skin ready for moisturising. It doesn't use harsh chemicals and is gentle on the skin. I would though like it better if it would have a flip cap for one hand opening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 This is one of the best micellar waters there is on the market. A little bit goes a long way. It also easily takes of mascara. It is very gentle and soothing for the skin. The bottle is a good size and will last a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh clean feeling skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 I have been using this product for a couple of weeks now and I am very impressed. It cleans your skin removing any grease and dirt as well as removing your makeup! It leaves my skin feeling so clean and fresh after every application. i have been using it morning and night as part of my routine and my skin has never looked so fresh. Very impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I got this cleanser micellar water just recently and I'm very happy with it. It removes the make up debris very well without much effort and leaves the skin nice and fresh. I would recommend trying it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clear view 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I brought this about 3 weeks ago because i have tried that many and the others didn't help, but from the every first use I know this was going to work for me straight away and it removes all make up & leaves my skin so soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy Stopper in the Cap 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 Been using this for a few weeks, it's got a handy stopper in the top of the bottle so that; a) if knocked over it won't spill everywhere immediately & b) easy to put the right amount on a cotton pad. It's really good at removing any makeup you didn't realise was left behind & skin feels clean & refreshed after use. It has little fragrance which I like as well. Would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face feels lovely and clean 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I really like using micellar water and the Simple one is particularly good. It's a great sized bottle and easy to pour onto cotton wool. It feels lovely and cool against the skin and removes all make up and daily grime. It dries quickly and moisturiser can easily be applied once the skin is dry. The product doesn't dry out the skin at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I usually buy another brand of Micellar Water and was reluctant to change but I'm so pleased I did! This product does 2 jobs in 1 - removes make up quickly and easily, whilst also leaving your face deeply cleansed and feeling very fresh. I've found that my face is much less shiny during the day since using this, and I've been less prone to breakouts - amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]