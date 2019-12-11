Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar 4 Pack 4 X 200G
- Energy556kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0g<1%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt0.8g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ
Product Description
- No added sugar & 25% less salt baked beans in tomato sauce with sweetener
- Same great taste*
- *Same great taste as 50% Less Sugar Beanz, so we replaced them!
- These tasty beanz have been sweetened with stevia extracts.
- Still with 25% less salt
- These extracts come from the stevia plant**
- **as steviol glycosides.
- 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- SNAP POTS.
- Microwaveable 1 min.
- Naturally high in protein & fibre.
- Naturally low in fat.
- 25% less salt than standard Heinz Baked Beans.
- Gluten free.
- No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- No artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Vegetarian friendly.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 800g
- Naturally high in protein & fibre
- No added sugar
- Naturally low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Beans (48%), Tomatoes (37%), Water, Cornflour, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Colour - Paprika Extract, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per pot - 1
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Contact us
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the pot.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Net Contents
4 x 200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot
|%RI*
|Energy
|278kJ
|556kJ
|-
|66kcal
|132kcal
|7%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|19.5g
|8%
|- of which sugars
|1.8g
|3.7g
|4%
|Fibre
|3.5g
|7.0g
|Protein
|4.5g
|9.0g
|18%
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|14%
|*RI per serving
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
