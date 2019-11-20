Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar 4 X 415G

- Energy573kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0g<1%
- Sugars3.9g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ
Product Description
- No added sugar & 25% less salt baked beans in tomato sauce with sweetener.
- HIGH PROTEIN*.
- *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- Magic breakfast fuel for learning.
- FULL OF BEANZ.
- We're partnering with Magic Breakfast on their mission to ensure no child is too hungry to learn.
- Our protein rich beanz will be sent out to schools at breakfast time to keep little ones full of beanz whilst they're learning.
- You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com.
- 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- In a rich tomato sauce.
- NO ADDED SUGAR - Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS.
- HIGH FIBRE.
- LOW FAT.
- GLUTEN FREE.
- VEGAN.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- Pack size: 1660g
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High protein
- High fibre
- Low fat
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Beans (50%), Tomatoes (37%), Water, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the can end.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 415g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|277kJ
|573kJ
|-
|66kcal
|136kcal
|7%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|19.6g
|8%
|- of which sugars
|1.9g
|3.9g
|4%
|Fibre
|3.6g
|7.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|9.5g
|19%
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
|15%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019