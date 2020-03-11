By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Head & Shoulders Total Male Care Shampoo 450Ml

5(153)Write a review
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Total Male Care Shampoo 450Ml
£ 5.00
£1.12/100ml

Offer

  • "Head & Shoulders Men Ultra Total Care Anti dandruff shampoo + conditioner formula, with concentrated moisturizers and sea minerals, for an ultra-clean scalp and manageable hair.
  • Head & Shoulders Men Ultra series contains a triple action formula
  • 1. Protects your scalp to give you up to 100% dandruff free hair
  • 2. Removes dirt and oil
  • 3. Leaves you with a deep clean feeling"
  • Anti dandruff shampoo boosted with sea minerals
  • Protects your scalp to give you up to 100% dandruff free hair
  • Removes dirt and oil
  • Leaves you with a deep clean feeling
  • Gentle pH-balanced formula is suitable for everyday use
  • For all types of hair
  • Head & Shoulders is the worlds number 1 anti dandruff shampoo for itchy scalp, stop dandruff before it shows
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Dimethicone, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Trideceth-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Maris Sal, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, CI 42090, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 17200

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

450 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

153 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Great shampoo used it since I was a teenager and haven’t had dandruff since

Excellent!

5 stars

I was told about this product so I thought I'll try it myself and after using it for a few weeks I notice I didn't hav any dandruff on my clothes and my daughter says it smells nice and my hair feels soft now I would recommend it to anyone

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought for my 13 year old son, he loves it!. Smells nice and last a long time.

Only shampoo I would use

5 stars

I have tried many other brands of shampoo over the years, some cheaper such as supermarket own brand some more expensive such as Trevor Sorbie 2 in 1 but I always come back to Head and Shoulders. Why? Because it leaves my hair feeling like it has been washed and washed properly, it makes my hair easier to style and simply is the best value for money out there. The fragrance of the men shampoo is perhaps a little strong for me but maybe that is my problem it wouldn't stop me using it.

Great

5 stars

Son uses this product all the time. Won't let me get anything else. Works great for him.

Head and Shoulders Men

5 stars

Your man has to try this shampoo, it really works. My son tried it as he has to wear a hat in work all day, and wanted to try something to help.... well it really does. His hair was fresh and no dandruff or itchy scalp from hat and scalp was cool and no problems... Try it and am sure you not regret it.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and moisturised feeling everyday!

5 stars

Expectation: To have well maintained hair and no signs of dandruff. First impression: Smelled very pleasant. Plus points: Was smooth on application. Hair felt clean and moisturised. Felt fresh all day. Minus points: None except that I did not have any dandruff problem in the first place so could not verify its efficacy. Improvement suggestions: None. Final verdict: Good for a quick wash and would buy it for its smell and convenience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

Smells wonderful and left my boyfriends hair soft and flake free [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Men Ultra 2 in 1

5 stars

My teenage son tried this and loved it, he thought it cleaned his hair well and left his thick, coarse unruly hair conditioned. He liked the smell and kept his hair cleaner for longer, overall its his new favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Husband Loved it

5 stars

My husband tried this one out. Love the fresh smelling fragrance, it made his hair feel lovely and no flakes!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 153 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

