Head & Shoulders Total Male Care 2 In 1 225Ml

Excellent!
Great shampoo used it since I was a teenager and haven’t had dandruff since
Excellent!
I was told about this product so I thought I'll try it myself and after using it for a few weeks I notice I didn't hav any dandruff on my clothes and my daughter says it smells nice and my hair feels soft now I would recommend it to anyone
Excellent!
Bought for my 13 year old son, he loves it!. Smells nice and last a long time.
Only shampoo I would use
I have tried many other brands of shampoo over the years, some cheaper such as supermarket own brand some more expensive such as Trevor Sorbie 2 in 1 but I always come back to Head and Shoulders. Why? Because it leaves my hair feeling like it has been washed and washed properly, it makes my hair easier to style and simply is the best value for money out there. The fragrance of the men shampoo is perhaps a little strong for me but maybe that is my problem it wouldn't stop me using it.
Great
Son uses this product all the time. Won't let me get anything else. Works great for him.
Head and Shoulders Men
Your man has to try this shampoo, it really works. My son tried it as he has to wear a hat in work all day, and wanted to try something to help.... well it really does. His hair was fresh and no dandruff or itchy scalp from hat and scalp was cool and no problems... Try it and am sure you not regret it.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean and moisturised feeling everyday!
Expectation: To have well maintained hair and no signs of dandruff. First impression: Smelled very pleasant. Plus points: Was smooth on application. Hair felt clean and moisturised. Felt fresh all day. Minus points: None except that I did not have any dandruff problem in the first place so could not verify its efficacy. Improvement suggestions: None. Final verdict: Good for a quick wash and would buy it for its smell and convenience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant
Smells wonderful and left my boyfriends hair soft and flake free [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Men Ultra 2 in 1
My teenage son tried this and loved it, he thought it cleaned his hair well and left his thick, coarse unruly hair conditioned. He liked the smell and kept his hair cleaner for longer, overall its his new favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Husband Loved it
My husband tried this one out. Love the fresh smelling fragrance, it made his hair feel lovely and no flakes!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]