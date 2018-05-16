Tesco Frozen Mixed Fruits 1Kg

- Energy186kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal
Product Description
- A mix of strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blackcurrants
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Blackberry, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry.
Storage
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|233kJ / 55kcal
|186kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|3.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020