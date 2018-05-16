By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Mixed Fruits 1Kg

Tesco Frozen Mixed Fruits 1Kg
£ 3.50
£0.35/100g
Per 80g
  • Energy186kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blackcurrants
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blackberry, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy233kJ / 55kcal186kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g7.7g
Sugars5.8g4.6g
Fibre3.7g3.0g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

