Greene King Ipa Gluten Free 500Ml

£ 1.60
£3.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Aroma: Fresh, clean, hoppy
  • Taste: Dry and crisp with a refreshing finish
  • Carefully selected pale, crystal and black malts join with Pilgrim, Challenger and First Gold hops to make a complex, refreshing ale.
  • Our brewing heritage dates back to 1799. The roots set down by Benjamin Greene and Frederick King are Embedded in the way we make our beer at our Westgate Brewery today. We still hand select the ingredients that make our IPA a prize-winning beer.
  • Gluten-free
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

3.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End, See Neck

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.

Return to

  • Freephone 0800 032 1799
  • www.greenekingipa.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

It was a excellent gluten free India pale ale and

5 stars

It was a excellent gluten free India pale ale and it tastes like the same as the original one bought it because I am gluten intolerant

