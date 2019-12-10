By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blossom Hill Spritz Elderflower & Lemon 75Cl

Blossom Hill Spritz Elderflower & Lemon 75Cl
Product Description

  • Spritz - White Italian Wine
  • Spritz elderflower & lemon
  • Deliciously inviting aromas of delicate elderflower lead to a refreshing tasting palate, with elderflower, citrus and apple hints. Light tasting and bubbly, created for your enjoyment.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Aromatized wine-product cocktail
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing tasting palate, with elderflower, citrus and apple hints. Spanish Chardonnay base with overlay of elderflower. Palatable, fresh & lightly bubbly, giving a refreshing taste.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.

History

  • Blossom Hill was created 30 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles. Full of big, fruity flavours. When it comes to our wines, we think about their taste first and foremost - sumptuous, mouth-watering and delicious. From juicy red berries to zesty citrus and wonderful watermelons there's a whole world of taste. So that's all we talk about when we talk about our wines.

Regional Information

  • Our place in California is tucked away in the rolling hills country side, not far from San José. All around are the straight rows of lush green vines under a big Californian sky. Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Best Before End: See Below

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

