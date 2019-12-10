Blossom Hill Spritz Elderflower & Lemon 75Cl
- Spritz - White Italian Wine
- Spritz elderflower & lemon
- Deliciously inviting aromas of delicate elderflower lead to a refreshing tasting palate, with elderflower, citrus and apple hints. Light tasting and bubbly, created for your enjoyment.
- Wine of Italy
- Aromatized wine-product cocktail
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Refreshing tasting palate, with elderflower, citrus and apple hints. Spanish Chardonnay base with overlay of elderflower. Palatable, fresh & lightly bubbly, giving a refreshing taste.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
4.1
ABV
5.5% vol
Producer
Treasury Wine Estates
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.
History
- Blossom Hill was created 30 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles. Full of big, fruity flavours. When it comes to our wines, we think about their taste first and foremost - sumptuous, mouth-watering and delicious. From juicy red berries to zesty citrus and wonderful watermelons there's a whole world of taste. So that's all we talk about when we talk about our wines.
Regional Information
- Our place in California is tucked away in the rolling hills country side, not far from San José. All around are the straight rows of lush green vines under a big Californian sky. Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Storage
Best Before End: See Below
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
- TW1 3DS,
- UK.
- blossomhill.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
