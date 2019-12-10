By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vk Mix Pack 10 X 275Ml

3(3)Write a review
Vk Mix Pack 10 X 275Ml
£ 8.00
£2.91/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Flavoured Alcoholic Drinks
  • vkofficial.com
  • Products contain real fruit juice with the exception of VK Blue.
  • The flavours contained in this pack may vary.
  • Pack size: 2750ml

Information

Alcohol Units

1.1

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlightBest Before End: See Bottle Shoulder

Preparation and Usage

  • See individual bottles for juice content.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • VK FLAVOURS CONTAIN SUGAR, SWEETENER & CAFFEINE.
  • VK BLUE CONTAINS TAURINE, NOT SUITABLE FOR DIABETIC OR ANY PERSONS SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Global Brands,
  • 5th Floor CASA,
  • Lockoford Lane,
  • Chesterfield,
  • Derbyshire,
  • S41 7JB,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 275ml ℮

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Not yet same as the picture

1 stars

This product (the one pictured) did not turn up and I just got the regular VKS was very disappointed as I was looking forward to the candy cane one! I even specified I only wanted this specific product.

Party essential

5 stars

Great variety - perfect for parties

Purchased this box, was looking forward to trying

3 stars

Purchased this box, was looking forward to trying the candy cane flavoured drink. Only to find out that they sent the Mixed 10 pack that did not include the candy cane flavour

