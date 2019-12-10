Vk Mix Pack 10 X 275Ml

Not yet same as the picture
This product (the one pictured) did not turn up and I just got the regular VKS was very disappointed as I was looking forward to the candy cane one! I even specified I only wanted this specific product.
Party essential
Great variety - perfect for parties
Purchased this box, was looking forward to trying
Purchased this box, was looking forward to trying the candy cane flavoured drink. Only to find out that they sent the Mixed 10 pack that did not include the candy cane flavour