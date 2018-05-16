Craft Gin Selection Gift Set 4X5cl

Product Description
- Great British Gin Tasting
- A delightful collection of British Gin, ideal for any gin enthusiast
- J.J Whitley London Dry Gin
- This small batch, handcrafted gin is distilled in copper pots. It is produced using natural flavours including orange and lemon peel botanicals, creating a wonderfully smooth dry gin with clear notes of juniper perfectly complimented with hints of citrus, spice and parma violets.
- Tanqueray ® London Dry Gin
- A blend of the purest four-times-distilled spirit and a handpicked selection of four botanicals, Tanqueray London Dry Gin offers a uniquely balanced gin experience.
- Very fresh and smooth on the nose with slight hints of juniper and citrus coming through. A good hit of liquorice is present on the palate, with a slight spice that creates a long finish.
- Jensen's London Distilled Bermondsey Dry Gin
- A small batch gin, distilled in Bermondsey using only traditional botanicals, Jensen's recreates the classic London Dry gin style. The nose is bursting with juniper notes and is smooth and well-rounded on the palate showing delicate floral and citrus hits.
- Martin Miller's Gin
- This premium quality gin is delicately blended with Icelandic spring water. Martin Miller's is smooth and delicate with floral notes on the nose and citrus on the palate, leading into balanced juniper and a soft, clean finish.
- J.J Whitley London Dry Gin 5cl e
- Produce of the UK
- Tanqueray ® London Dry Gin 5cl e
- Distilled in the UK by the Tanqueray Company
- Jensen's London Distilled Bermondsey Dry Gin 5cl e
- Product of the UK
- Martin Miller's Gin 5cl e
- Product of the UK
- Pack size: 20cl
Information
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Distilled in the UK/England
Name and address
- Packed & Supplied By:
- Gift Creation & Design Limited,
- Argyle House,
- Suite 2i,
- Joel Street,
- Northwood,
Distributor address
- Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
- FY4 5LW.
Return to
- www.giftcreation.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019