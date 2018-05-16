Nailene Nails So Chic Gel Shine

Product Description
- So Chic Gel Shine Short 28 Nails
- Nailene® So Chic Gel Shine nails deliver a salon-worthy manicure in minutes. Features a unique Flexible Fit technology, which provides maximum comfort and superior wear. It is more flexible at the cuticle to embrace your natural nail bed and is easy to remove. So comfortable and natural, they are light as air™.
- Comfort fit for superior wear
- Perfect bond
- Controlled applicator gives the perfect amount of glue every time
- Up to 7 day wear
Information
Ingredients
Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Red 6 (CI 15850)
Produce of
Packaged in Mexico with parts from: Nails and Buffer - China, Manicure Stick - Mexico, Glue - Taiwan
Preparation and Usage
- Application with perfect bond glue:
- To Open Glue: Point Bottle Away from Face and Body. Remove the ring prior to use. Prepare, clean and dry nail surface.
- Buff and then clean nail. Push back cuticles.
- Use 1-2 drops of glue on artificial and natural nail, depending on size.
- Press and hold nail onto natural nail for 5 seconds.
- To Remove: Trim and file artificial nail. Soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails. Wear up to a week. Wear beyond 7 days is not recommended.
Warnings
- WARNING: Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of reach of children. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Avoid breathing fumes or vapor. Use only outdoors or in a well ventilated area. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. If on Skin: wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation occurs seek medical advice. Wear protective eyewear. If in eyes: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: seek medical advice. Avoid contact with clothing as may cause skin burn. Not for use in the area of the eye. Get medical advice/attention if you feel unwell.
Name and address
- Manufactured for
- Pacific World Corp.,
- Aliso Viejo,
- CA 92656,
- U.S.A.
- Pacific World Corp.,
Importer address
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
Distributor address
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
Return to
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
- 0121 222 5088
Net Contents
28 x Nails
Safety information
- Irritant
