Balance Point Bluetooth Transmitter

I have used something like this in the past but I
I have used something like this in the past but I must say this transmitter is very good I tuned it two three time to find a good station with good results its a good idea to read the manual before set up so if you have no in car blue tooth this the next best thing I am 100% happy with this item great bit of kit 5 stars
Tried tested, refund please
It works but you can here the static (crackling) when you are playing songs, hands free works but again the static is there. To be honest I’m hoping to get a refund.
Great sound,
I bought a week ago, it's a good awesome Bluetooth transmitter,
Perfect
Bought this as a replacement for a cable aux in my car, works just as advertised and have had no issues at all
good item
works well in my car, good sound and easy connection