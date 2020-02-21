By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Balance Point Bluetooth Transmitter

4(5)Write a review
Balance Point Bluetooth Transmitter
£ 24.00
£24.00/each

Product Description

  • Transmits calls from your smartphone to your car's FM radio
  • Switches to hands-free mode automatically
  • Features built-in microphone
  • - Bluetooth FM Transmitter
  • - Hands free calling function, music streaming function
  • - 2x USB ports, 3.4A
  • Balance Point Bluetooth Transmitter

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I have used something like this in the past but I

5 stars

I have used something like this in the past but I must say this transmitter is very good I tuned it two three time to find a good station with good results its a good idea to read the manual before set up so if you have no in car blue tooth this the next best thing I am 100% happy with this item great bit of kit 5 stars

Tried tested, refund please

2 stars

It works but you can here the static (crackling) when you are playing songs, hands free works but again the static is there. To be honest I’m hoping to get a refund.

Great sound,

5 stars

I bought a week ago, it's a good awesome Bluetooth transmitter,

Perfect

5 stars

Bought this as a replacement for a cable aux in my car, works just as advertised and have had no issues at all

good item

4 stars

works well in my car, good sound and easy connection

