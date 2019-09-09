Kopparberg Raspberry Light 250Ml Can
- Energy351 kJ 84 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100 ml
Product Description
- Apple Cider with a Taste of Raspberry with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Contains Aspartame (A Source of Phenylalanine).
- Swedish apple cider with a taste of raspberry
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
1.0
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Base of Can.
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|Energy:
|140 kJ/34 Kcal
|Fat:
|< 0.5 g
|of which saturates
|< 0.5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|2.6 g
|of which sugars
|2.6 g
|Protein:
|< 0.5 g
|Salt:
|< 0.01 g
