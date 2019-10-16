Warsteiner Fresh Alcohol Free 4 X330ml

One of my favorite low alcohol beers so far
I haven't tried the alcoholic version of this, so can't compare, but I enjoy this, which has a slight malty taste, which I like. Probably my favorite non alcoholic beer I've tried so far, without a strong hoppy taste.
One of the best alcohol free beers
I have tried a good number of alcohol free beers in the last few months as I want to cut down by consumption but still enjoy the taste of a beer. The is a fresh tasting drink that actually tastes like a pale ale cum lager, and is one of my favourites, along with Brewdog Punk AF (but not Nanny State) and an own brand Czeck laver from that famous high street store that has just dropped out of the FTSE 100.
This is so much better than I expected. It is one
This is so much better than I expected. It is one of the best alcohol free beers I have tried. Fresh lager- like taste, great alternative. I’ll be buying more.