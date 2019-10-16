By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warsteiner Fresh Alcohol Free 4 X330ml

Warsteiner Fresh Alcohol Free 4 X330ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol-free beer contains no alcohol
  • A pale golden, non-alcoholic 0.0% alc./vol. pilsener beer with a refreshingly crisp, full-bodied Warsteiner taste - a perfect fit for any occasion!
  • World Beer Awards - Germany Winner
  • Full Warsteiner taste
  • Naturally brewed according to the German purity law
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Brewing Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed & bottled in Germany

Name and address

  • Warsteiner Brauerei Haus Cramer KG,
  • 59564 Warstein,
  • Germany.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 98 kJ/23 kcal
Fat 0,0 g
of which: saturates0,0 g
Carbohydrate 5,1 g
of which: sugar1,6 g
Protein 0,5 g
Salt 0,01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

One of my favorite low alcohol beers so far

5 stars

I haven't tried the alcoholic version of this, so can't compare, but I enjoy this, which has a slight malty taste, which I like. Probably my favorite non alcoholic beer I've tried so far, without a strong hoppy taste.

One of the best alcohol free beers

5 stars

I have tried a good number of alcohol free beers in the last few months as I want to cut down by consumption but still enjoy the taste of a beer. The is a fresh tasting drink that actually tastes like a pale ale cum lager, and is one of my favourites, along with Brewdog Punk AF (but not Nanny State) and an own brand Czeck laver from that famous high street store that has just dropped out of the FTSE 100.

This is so much better than I expected. It is one

5 stars

This is so much better than I expected. It is one of the best alcohol free beers I have tried. Fresh lager- like taste, great alternative. I’ll be buying more.

