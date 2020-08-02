By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St. Peter's Ale Alcohol Free 500Ml

St. Peter's Ale Alcohol Free 500Ml
£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A delicious alcohol-free, full bodied ale, that's dark amber in colour. It boasts a rich and malty taste that is bursting with lasting flavour, followed by a refreshing and delicate bitterness.
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Rye, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

Tasting Notes

  • A delicious alcohol-free, full bodied ale, that's dark amber in colour. It boasts a rich and malty taste that is bursting with lasting flavour, followed by a refreshing and delicate bitterness

ABV

0.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool, avoid direct sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Warnings

  • Pressurised container handle with care.

Name and address

  • St. Peter's Brewery,
  • St. Peter's Hall,
  • Bungay,
  • Suffolk,
  • NR35 1NQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy (kj and kcal)125 kj / 29 kcal
Fat 0.2g
Of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 6.1g
Of which Sugars 1.2g
Protein 0.8g
Salt 0.09g

Safety information

Pressurised container handle with care.

33 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

The best non-alcoholic beer i have ever tasted

5 stars

This is the best non-alcoholic beer I have ever tasted!!! I would be happy to drink this even if I were not the designated driver.

Awful taste and smell

1 stars

Awful, my husband and I tried this and we poured most of it down the sink. Most unpleasant smell and taste. We drink alcohol free beers most days and this is the worse we have ever tasted.

As a bitter drinker of many years I was at a loss

5 stars

As a bitter drinker of many years I was at a loss when told not to drink alcohol anymore. Cant stand any non alcoholic lagers. Neither do I Ilike most of the non alcohol bitters. Most I find terrible. St Peter's Original I find as close as I can get to a reasonable bitter. I see it gets good reviews in most non alcohol drinks comparison sites. I now look forward to a St Petes like I used to look forward to my Timmy Taylors at my local. If you like a traditional cask bitter I would give this a try.

Dilute malt extract

2 stars

Tastes like they took a jar of malt extract and mixed a teaspoonful into a pint of water and bottled that. I cannot taste any hops. So not entirely unpleasant, but definitely not beer.

Awful tasted as it had been boiled

1 stars

Awful tasted as it had been boiled

The perfect zero alcohol beer

5 stars

I gave my pal (a CAMRA member) and he honestly said that this was so close to the real thing he could hardly believe it is zero alcohol, and so low in calories, I love it

No......no.......no.

1 stars

I'm sorry, this is undrinkable. I forced myself to drink half the bottle and then poured the rest down the sink. It has a really odd smell which puts you right off. I was really missing my usual lunchtime beer but, because of my health condition, I had been told to stay off alcohol completely, I have two more bottles in the cupboard, but I don't think I am going to be able to drink them. This is a big, big disappointment. Sorry.

One of the best

5 stars

This is one of the best alcohol free beers. Lovely dark colour, rich flavour. A great shame that it is no longer in stock.

Awful

1 stars

Really horrible, worst I have tasted

Good Sink Cleaner

1 stars

Awful taste, not like any other alcohol-free beer I've tasted, just a malt drink. It went down the sink.

