St. Peter's Ale Alcohol Free 500Ml

The best non-alcoholic beer i have ever tasted
This is the best non-alcoholic beer I have ever tasted!!! I would be happy to drink this even if I were not the designated driver.
Awful taste and smell
Awful, my husband and I tried this and we poured most of it down the sink. Most unpleasant smell and taste. We drink alcohol free beers most days and this is the worse we have ever tasted.
As a bitter drinker of many years I was at a loss
As a bitter drinker of many years I was at a loss when told not to drink alcohol anymore. Cant stand any non alcoholic lagers. Neither do I Ilike most of the non alcohol bitters. Most I find terrible. St Peter's Original I find as close as I can get to a reasonable bitter. I see it gets good reviews in most non alcohol drinks comparison sites. I now look forward to a St Petes like I used to look forward to my Timmy Taylors at my local. If you like a traditional cask bitter I would give this a try.
Dilute malt extract
Tastes like they took a jar of malt extract and mixed a teaspoonful into a pint of water and bottled that. I cannot taste any hops. So not entirely unpleasant, but definitely not beer.
Awful tasted as it had been boiled
The perfect zero alcohol beer
I gave my pal (a CAMRA member) and he honestly said that this was so close to the real thing he could hardly believe it is zero alcohol, and so low in calories, I love it
No......no.......no.
I'm sorry, this is undrinkable. I forced myself to drink half the bottle and then poured the rest down the sink. It has a really odd smell which puts you right off. I was really missing my usual lunchtime beer but, because of my health condition, I had been told to stay off alcohol completely, I have two more bottles in the cupboard, but I don't think I am going to be able to drink them. This is a big, big disappointment. Sorry.
One of the best
This is one of the best alcohol free beers. Lovely dark colour, rich flavour. A great shame that it is no longer in stock.
Awful
Really horrible, worst I have tasted
Good Sink Cleaner
Awful taste, not like any other alcohol-free beer I've tasted, just a malt drink. It went down the sink.