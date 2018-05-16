Wagtastic Chicken Variety Pack 320G

Product Description
- A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
- Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
- This yummy Chicken Variety Pack is made with super duper tasty 100% chicken breast meat so is sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Packed with our most popular chicken treats, it's a great way to treat your best friend.
- Yummy dog treats
- Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat
- Packed with all their favourites
- Low in fat
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Storage
To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as a treat and make sure treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.
Warnings
- Not suitable for puppies under 4 months.
- This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
Return to
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
- www.armitages.co.uk
Net Contents
320g ℮
Safety information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (91%), Glycerin, Potato Starch, Salt
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 50% Fat Content 3.5% Crude Fibres 1% Crude Ash 3.5% Moisture 18%
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (67%), Rawhide, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Salt
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 80% Fat Content 2% Crude Fibres 1% Crude Ash 3% Moisture 18%
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (78%), Rice, Pea Protein, Glycerin, Salt
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 35% Fat Content 4.5% Crude Fibres 1.5% Crude Ash 3.5% Moisture 18%
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (70%), Rawhide, Potato Starch, Glycerin, Pea Protein, Salt
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 52% Fat Content 2% Crude Fibres 1% Crude Ash 3.5% Moisture 16%
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (55%), Rice Powder, Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate (7.7%), Glycerin, Gelatin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil, Salt
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 18% Fat Content 2% Crude Fibres 1% Crude Ash 14% Moisture 18%
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (87%), Glycerin, Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Salt
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 45% Fat Content 2% Crude Fibres 1% Crude Ash 5.5% Moisture 23%
