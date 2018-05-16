By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wagtastic Chicken Variety Pack 320G

Wagtastic Chicken Variety Pack 320G
£ 7.50
£2.35/100g

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
  • This yummy Chicken Variety Pack is made with super duper tasty 100% chicken breast meat so is sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Packed with our most popular chicken treats, it's a great way to treat your best friend.
  • Yummy dog treats
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat
  • Packed with all their favourites
  • Low in fat
  • Pack size: 320G
Information

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months.
  • This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Safety information

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (91%), Glycerin, Potato Starch, Salt

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein50%
    Fat Content3.5%
    Crude Fibres1%
    Crude Ash3.5%
    Moisture18%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (67%), Rawhide, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Salt

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein80%
    Fat Content2%
    Crude Fibres1%
    Crude Ash3%
    Moisture18%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (78%), Rice, Pea Protein, Glycerin, Salt

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein35%
    Fat Content4.5%
    Crude Fibres1.5%
    Crude Ash3.5%
    Moisture18%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (70%), Rawhide, Potato Starch, Glycerin, Pea Protein, Salt

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein52%
    Fat Content2%
    Crude Fibres1%
    Crude Ash3.5%
    Moisture16%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (55%), Rice Powder, Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate (7.7%), Glycerin, Gelatin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil, Salt

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein18%
    Fat Content2%
    Crude Fibres1%
    Crude Ash14%
    Moisture18%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (87%), Glycerin, Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Salt

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein45%
    Fat Content2%
    Crude Fibres1%
    Crude Ash5.5%
    Moisture23%

