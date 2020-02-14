Wagtastic Dog Toy Super Squeaky

Poor quality!!
Bought a couple of (Mr snakies) for two yr old shih tzu... straight away the heads came off .... literally days later most of the plastic sqeak units had come out of the toy... exactly the same problems occurred when I purchased a replacement...poor poor quality do not recommend 1/10
Rubbish quality
Poor quality fabric, the head section came off first time it was played with and it had to be binned. No I do not recommend. My dogs are not usually destructive with toys either. I should have returned it for refund.