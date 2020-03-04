By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 115G

5(569)Write a review
image 1 of Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 115G
£ 1.00
£8.70/kg

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • Your dog has specific health needs, and maintaining good oral health contributes positively to his overall well-being. That's why the experts at Purina® developed Purina Dentalife®, an innovative dental chew that is scientifically proven to help scrub even those hard-to-reach back teeth, that are the most vulnerable to plaque and tartar build up. Our dental chews are designed for daily usage, and everyday chewing means more time cleaning.
  • Daily Oral Care
  • Chewy porous texture
  • Cleans even the hard to reach teeth
  • Ridges to massage the gumline
  • Scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up
  • Helps reduce plaque build-up
  • No added artificial flavourings or colourants
  • With tasty chicken
  • Vitamin D & Calcium for strong teeth
  • No added sugar
  • Low in fat
  • Contributes to fresh breath
  • Chewy porous texture with wholesome ingredients
  • Cleans even the hard to reach teeth
  • Scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up
  • Helps reduce plaque build-up
  • No added artificial flavourings or colourants and low in fat
  • Pack size: 115G
  • Vitamin D & Calcium for strong teeth
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (60% Extruded Corn Flour, 5% Wheat Flour), Glycerol, Minerals, Yeasts, Meat and Animal Derivatives (1.2%*), Oils and Fats, *Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives (4% Chicken)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding at the bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For a medium dog from 12kg to 25kg: 1 stick per day. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat. For your dog's health respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily.
  • Keep sealed for chewiness.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries, please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:14.5%
Protein:7.0%
Fat content:2.5%
Crude ash:4.5%
Crude fibres:0.7%
Calcium:1.1%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:8500
Vit D3:570
Vit E:60
-mg/kg:
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(1:2.2)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 12.5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 280)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.31)
Additives:-
Antioxidants-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

569 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tried the rest!

5 stars

I have tried all the other brands as well as some shops own brands and my dogs much prefer these and they last abit longer than the others too#

We Love it

4 stars

A great treat with added benefits too! The dog loves them

They know what's coming!

5 stars

As soon as my dogs return from their walk they go straight to the cupboard to wait for their dentalife. The treats are a great success.

My dog is addicted to this product

5 stars

He loves them so much, he jumps up whenever we give him them

Ben loves these never any left

5 stars

Buy this all the time now my dogs are older breath smells better

Yum Yum

5 stars

My dog Tia loves chewing on these and her teeth are nice and clean. And the large are great as she actually chews them instead of a one gulp treat

when are you going to get some more that what my d

5 stars

when i first brought this product i was not that sure that chelsea and margo would like it but shock could not tell you how much they enjoyed it

My dog cant get enough

5 stars

Never known a dog that enjoys cleaning her teeth so much.

dentalife cheq

4 stars

excellent quality and nutritious treat for our most pampered dog

Loved this

5 stars

I bought these for my dog and she loved them. A good size and we can use as a training reward.

1-10 of 569 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G

£ 1.00
£0.37/100g

Tesco Meaty Strips Chicken Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Filled Small Bones Chicken Chews 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here