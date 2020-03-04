Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 115G

Tried the rest!
I have tried all the other brands as well as some shops own brands and my dogs much prefer these and they last abit longer than the others too#
We Love it
A great treat with added benefits too! The dog loves them
They know what's coming!
As soon as my dogs return from their walk they go straight to the cupboard to wait for their dentalife. The treats are a great success.
My dog is addicted to this product
He loves them so much, he jumps up whenever we give him them
Ben loves these never any left
Buy this all the time now my dogs are older breath smells better
Yum Yum
My dog Tia loves chewing on these and her teeth are nice and clean. And the large are great as she actually chews them instead of a one gulp treat
when are you going to get some more that what my d
when i first brought this product i was not that sure that chelsea and margo would like it but shock could not tell you how much they enjoyed it
My dog cant get enough
Never known a dog that enjoys cleaning her teeth so much.
dentalife cheq
excellent quality and nutritious treat for our most pampered dog
Loved this
I bought these for my dog and she loved them. A good size and we can use as a training reward.