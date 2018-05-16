By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&M Large Easter Egg 268G

image 1 of M&M Large Easter Egg 268G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Peanut - Milk chocolate (48%) covered peanuts (24%) in a sugar shell. Choco - Milk chocolate (70%) in a sugar shell.
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with standard 1x M&M's peanuts & 1x M&M's chocolate
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Peanut and Choco
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
  • Pack size: 268g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Lactose, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

268g ℮

    • Hollow Egg
    • Peanut
    • Choco

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Lactose, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 45g (%*)
    Energy 2017kJ908kJ (11%)
    -480kcal216kcal (11%)
    Fat 19g8.7g (12%)
    of which saturates 12g5.4g (27%)
    Carbohydrate 70g32g (12%)
    of which sugars 68g31g (34%)
    Protein 5.1g2.3g (5%)
    Salt 0.13g0.06g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Hollow Egg
    • Peanut
    • Choco

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Milk Proteins, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Starch, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Lactose, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 45g (%*)
    Energy 2143kJ964kJ (12%)
    -512kcal230kcal (12%)
    Fat 26g12g (17%)
    of which saturates 10g4.6g (23%)
    Carbohydrate 59g27g (10%)
    of which sugars 54g24g (27%)
    Protein 9.8g4.4g (9%)
    Salt 0.09g0.04g (<1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Hollow Egg
    • Peanut
    • Choco

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Lactose, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2207kJ552kJ (7%)
    -528kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.1g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.31g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

