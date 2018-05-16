M&M Large Easter Egg 268G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Peanut - Milk chocolate (48%) covered peanuts (24%) in a sugar shell. Choco - Milk chocolate (70%) in a sugar shell.
- A hollow milk chocolate egg with standard 1x M&M's peanuts & 1x M&M's chocolate
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
- Peanut and Choco
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
- Pack size: 268g
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Lactose, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
268g ℮
- Hollow Egg
- Peanut
- Choco
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 45g (%*) Energy 2017kJ 908kJ (11%) - 480kcal 216kcal (11%) Fat 19g 8.7g (12%) of which saturates 12g 5.4g (27%) Carbohydrate 70g 32g (12%) of which sugars 68g 31g (34%) Protein 5.1g 2.3g (5%) Salt 0.13g 0.06g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
- Hollow Egg
- Peanut
- Choco
Ingredients
Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Milk Proteins, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Starch, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 45g (%*) Energy 2143kJ 964kJ (12%) - 512kcal 230kcal (12%) Fat 26g 12g (17%) of which saturates 10g 4.6g (23%) Carbohydrate 59g 27g (10%) of which sugars 54g 24g (27%) Protein 9.8g 4.4g (9%) Salt 0.09g 0.04g (<1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
- Hollow Egg
- Peanut
- Choco
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2207kJ 552kJ (7%) - 528kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 59g 15g (6%) of which sugars 58g 15g (17%) Protein 7.1g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.31g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
