By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hot Wheels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Toy Gift 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hot Wheels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Toy Gift 45G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£11.12/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Hot Wheels Car with a Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Brush your teeth
  • Health & Active Lifestyle
  • hotwheels.com
  • Lovingly Made, Fun at Heart
  • For us, chocolate is much more than just a treat.
  • We put a lot of care into our yummy creations, ensuring everything we make comes with that extra sprinkle of fun...
  • Chocolate made in the United Kingdom. Toy made in Malaysia.
  • Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
  • Chocolate lovingly made in Norfolk, GB
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in Addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of pack.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 2, Serving size: 22.5g (1/2 egg)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts which may cause a choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • To Get in Touch:
  • Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733 send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22.5g
Energy 2198kJ492kJ
-526kcal118kcal
Fat 29g6.4g
- of which saturates 17g3.8g
Carbohydrate 61g14g
- of which sugars60g13g
Protein 5.5g1.2g
Salt 0.28g0.06g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts which may cause a choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G

£ 5.00
£5.00/100g

M&M Large Easter Egg 268G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£1.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg 128G

£ 1.50
£1.18/100g

Terry's Chocolate Orange Large Hollow Easter Egg 266G

£ 4.00
£1.51/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here