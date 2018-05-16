Hot Wheels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Toy Gift 45G

Product Description
- Hot Wheels Car with a Milk Chocolate Egg
- Brush your teeth
- Health & Active Lifestyle
- hotwheels.com
- Lovingly Made, Fun at Heart
- For us, chocolate is much more than just a treat.
- We put a lot of care into our yummy creations, ensuring everything we make comes with that extra sprinkle of fun...
- Chocolate made in the United Kingdom. Toy made in Malaysia.
- Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
- Chocolate lovingly made in Norfolk, GB
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in Addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of pack.
Number of uses
Servings per package: 2, Serving size: 22.5g (1/2 egg)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts which may cause a choking hazard.
Name and address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- UK.
Return to
- To Get in Touch:
- Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733 send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22.5g
|Energy
|2198kJ
|492kJ
|-
|526kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|29g
|6.4g
|- of which saturates
|17g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|14g
|- of which sugars
|60g
|13g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.06g
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts which may cause a choking hazard.
