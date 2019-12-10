Whisky Tasting Selection Gift Set

Product Description
- Whisky Tasting Selection
- The Glenlivet ® Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- The classic flavour of The Glenlivet ® bound up in a creamy smooth texture.
- Citrus fruit and sweet orange on the nose, with a zesty palate showcasing flavours of zesty orange, pears and toffee apples combined with a long smooth finish.
- Chivas Regal ® Blended Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years
- A blend of finest malt and grain whiskies and matured for at least 12 years. Chivas Regal ® has an aromatic infusion of wild herbs, honey and orchard fruits on the nose with a creamy rich palate of honey, vanilla and pears with notes of hazelnut and butterscotch. The finish is rich, smooth and generous.
- The Glenlivet ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years
- The Glenlivet ® 12 is first matured in traditional oak, and then spends time in American oak casks which imparts notes of vanilla into the whisky giving it a distinctive smooth and creamy taste. The nose is fruity and summery, with well-balanced fruit and strong pineapple notes on the palate.
- Whisky produced in Scotland
- Tumbler produced in the EU
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed and Distributed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed & supplied by:
- Gift Creation & Design Limited,
- Argyle House,
- Suite 2i,
- Joel Street,
- Northwood,
Lower age limit
18 Years
