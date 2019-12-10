By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whisky Tasting Selection Gift Set

Whisky Tasting Selection Gift Set
  • Whisky Tasting Selection
  • The Glenlivet ® Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • The classic flavour of The Glenlivet ® bound up in a creamy smooth texture.
  • Citrus fruit and sweet orange on the nose, with a zesty palate showcasing flavours of zesty orange, pears and toffee apples combined with a long smooth finish.
  • Chivas Regal ® Blended Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years
  • A blend of finest malt and grain whiskies and matured for at least 12 years. Chivas Regal ® has an aromatic infusion of wild herbs, honey and orchard fruits on the nose with a creamy rich palate of honey, vanilla and pears with notes of hazelnut and butterscotch. The finish is rich, smooth and generous.
  • The Glenlivet ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years
  • The Glenlivet ® 12 is first matured in traditional oak, and then spends time in American oak casks which imparts notes of vanilla into the whisky giving it a distinctive smooth and creamy taste. The nose is fruity and summery, with well-balanced fruit and strong pineapple notes on the palate.
  • Whisky produced in Scotland
  • Tumbler produced in the EU

  • Packed & supplied by:
  • Gift Creation & Design Limited,
  • Argyle House,
  • Suite 2i,
  • Joel Street,
  • Northwood,

