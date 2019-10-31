Prosecco & Flute Gift Set

Product Description
- Prosecco & Flutes Gift Set
- Attractively intense, very fruity and aromatic. Well balanced and appealing, with the extremely delicate almond note typical of Glera grapes. An excellent aperitif, and can be served throughout the meal, including dessert.
- Prosecco Produced in Italy
- Glasses Made in Turkey
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
4.2
ABV
11% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Wash glasses in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Dishwasher safe.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Gift Creation & Design Limited,
- Unit 12,
- Westby Close,
- Whitehills Business Park,
- Blackpool,
Lower age limit
18 Years
