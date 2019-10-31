By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prosecco & Flute Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Prosecco & Flutes Gift Set
  • Attractively intense, very fruity and aromatic. Well balanced and appealing, with the extremely delicate almond note typical of Glera grapes. An excellent aperitif, and can be served throughout the meal, including dessert.
  • Prosecco Produced in Italy
  • Glasses Made in Turkey

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

4.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash glasses in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Dishwasher safe.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Gift Creation & Design Limited,
  • Unit 12,
  • Westby Close,
  • Whitehills Business Park,
  • Blackpool,

Lower age limit

18 Years

