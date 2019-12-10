By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oriel Luberon Rose Wine 75Cl

3.5(6)
image 1 of Oriel Luberon Rose Wine 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Rosé French Wine
  • Vines have flourished in the Luberon for hundred of years, with the grapes benefiting from the warmth of the Mediterranean climate whist retaining a lovely fresh finish. A wonderfully crisp and fruity rosé with notes of wild strawberries and fresh cherries: Perfect as an apéritif or as a partner to fish and shellfish, chicken dishes and salads.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This deliciously refreshing rosé shows aromatic flavours of strawberries and white flowers. Perfect as an apéritif or as a partner to fish and shellfish, chicken dishes and salads

Region of Origin

Provence & Corsica

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Thomas Castet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • On reception, the fruit goes through a selection process to ensure only the best bunches are used. They are then de-stemmed and the resulting must (a combination of the juice and skins) is left to macerate at a very low temperature for up to 20 hours to extract colour and flavour. After gentle pressing, the juice is fermented at a low temperature to capture to hallmark freshness of this style of rosé

History

  • The beautiful Var region of Provence was the first area in France to produce rosé wines

Regional Information

  • In Provence, the production of Rosé has always been an art, a way of life. The climate, terroirs, grapes all come together to provide this very special wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Jean Chatelier Á,
  • F 69800 Saint Priest,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Cheap, but it tastes it!

2 stars

Okay it’s pretty cheap for a Provence rose, but it’s disappointing, just tastes a bit sweet without that dry hit that you want from Provence.

Perfect rose wine for sunny day

5 stars

Simply lovely! Not too sweet or dry.

This wine is excellent, beautiful taste, light and

5 stars

This wine is excellent, beautiful taste, light and flavoursome, to drink with a meal and as an aperitif.

Excellent Provencal Rose - delightful with food.

5 stars

Initially sceptical, this seemed a good price for a true (or light) Provençal Rose, bought a bottle to try for a party (with food), in trial, this light fruity wine went very with Dim Sum, a lightly curried chicken dish with fruit, and a gentle Strawberry Pavlovas pudding. Impressed ordered a full case, To be served with food, as above, ordered more over winter, had a glass with a stir fry and as aperitif, still impressed. Unable to order more May 18. It may not suit some but, it suits our palates, a Provençal rose, with as it says in the blurb, notes of strawberries and flowers, a colour as in pale brick, similar to the ones sold at a higher price elsewhere. It does not pretend to be complex, I followed the guidance and it was, for me accurate. I will buy when available to serve as above. There are other Rose wines and other Provençal roses that we drink, but this is an excellent and well priced wine. It won’t suit all, and is different to its Californian cousins.

Disappointing

1 stars

Had high hopes for this wine as it is presented in a very nice bottle. Unfortunately, the bottle was the only thing I liked about this wine, in fact, I ended up pouring most of it down the sink!!

Expecting more

3 stars

I was a little disappointed in this Rose I found it below normal Tesco standards

