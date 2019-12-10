Oriel Luberon Rose Wine 75Cl

Cheap, but it tastes it!
Okay it’s pretty cheap for a Provence rose, but it’s disappointing, just tastes a bit sweet without that dry hit that you want from Provence.
Perfect rose wine for sunny day
Simply lovely! Not too sweet or dry.
This wine is excellent, beautiful taste, light and flavoursome, to drink with a meal and as an aperitif.
Excellent Provencal Rose - delightful with food.
Initially sceptical, this seemed a good price for a true (or light) Provençal Rose, bought a bottle to try for a party (with food), in trial, this light fruity wine went very with Dim Sum, a lightly curried chicken dish with fruit, and a gentle Strawberry Pavlovas pudding. Impressed ordered a full case, To be served with food, as above, ordered more over winter, had a glass with a stir fry and as aperitif, still impressed. Unable to order more May 18. It may not suit some but, it suits our palates, a Provençal rose, with as it says in the blurb, notes of strawberries and flowers, a colour as in pale brick, similar to the ones sold at a higher price elsewhere. It does not pretend to be complex, I followed the guidance and it was, for me accurate. I will buy when available to serve as above. There are other Rose wines and other Provençal roses that we drink, but this is an excellent and well priced wine. It won’t suit all, and is different to its Californian cousins.
Disappointing
Had high hopes for this wine as it is presented in a very nice bottle. Unfortunately, the bottle was the only thing I liked about this wine, in fact, I ended up pouring most of it down the sink!!
Expecting more
I was a little disappointed in this Rose I found it below normal Tesco standards