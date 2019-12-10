Dark Horse Merlot 75Cl

Good Merlot
Good body -- nice midweek drinking. Don't know if I'd buy it at full price though!
Nothing special, though nothing to complain about
Dark Horse used to produce more interesting, oak-aged wines, which is why we thought this worth buying a case of. This is a fairly standard £5 -£7-grade Merlot. Suitable mid-week wine but not for special occasions.
Excellent wine
This wine is definitely a great drink, it's deep favours and it's smooth taste goes well with reds meats or even drunk on it's own.
Dark Horse Merlot
Excellent quality Merlot for the price. Will definitely buy more.