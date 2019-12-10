By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dark Horse Merlot 75Cl

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Dark Horse Merlot 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Californian Wine
  • A bold wine with big personality, this Merlot features robust flavours of dark berry jam. A complex blend that offers a plush yet distinctive finish.
  • Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, believes that fortune favours the bold. Her pioneering approach to viticulture and winemaking champions originality and above all, taste.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Dark Horse Merlot has robust flavours with smooth tannins. Rich aromas of dark, jammy blackberries are complemented by toasted oak with a long, plush finish.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Darkhorse Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Beth Liston

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for our Dark Horse Merlot were harvested at optimum ripeness to ensure extraction of rich colours and velvety tannings. Warmer temperatures around 85°-88°F were used during fermentation in order to achieve more intense flavours and aromatics. After the fermentation was complete, the wine was aged on oak to add complexity and balance.

History

  • At Dark Horse Wine, we wholeheartedly believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for our Merlot were selected from premier California vineyards by our Winemaker Beth Liston. In 2015, the warm and dry weather combined with minimal heat spikes made the growing season ideal. Canopy management played a key role in allowing just the right amount of sunlight on the berries, resulting in a perfect balance of vibrant flavours and aromas.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Pour a glass and let us know what your think. darkhorsewine.co.uk
  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Merlot

4 stars

Good body -- nice midweek drinking. Don't know if I'd buy it at full price though!

Nothing special, though nothing to complain about

3 stars

Dark Horse used to produce more interesting, oak-aged wines, which is why we thought this worth buying a case of. This is a fairly standard £5 -£7-grade Merlot. Suitable mid-week wine but not for special occasions.

Excellent wine

5 stars

This wine is definitely a great drink, it's deep favours and it's smooth taste goes well with reds meats or even drunk on it's own.

Dark Horse Merlot

5 stars

Excellent quality Merlot for the price. Will definitely buy more.

