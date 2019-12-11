Cake Decor Choco Writer White Chocolate 80G

Product Description
- White Chocolate Flavour Writer
- Create edible doodles & decorations with our easy-to-use chocolate flavour writers!
- Heat, squeeze, draw!
- So easy
- No artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Here's how...
- Place the Choco Writer tube into a measuring jug of boiling water nozzle down.
- Allow 2 to 3 minutes to activate the Choco Writer.
- Carefully lift out of the water and unscrew the cap.
- Ensure the product is soft to touch, and massage the tube to ensure all the contents are liquid. If there are still hard bits, return to hot water until completely melted.
- Snip the tip off of the nozzle and get creative. Write, draw and drizzle to your heart's content!
- After use, wipe the nozzle and replace the cap.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- CAUTION: DO NOT MICROWAVE CHOCO WRITER TUBE
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2361kJ/566kcal
|Fat
|35.3g
|of which saturates
|31.6g
|Carbohydrate
|59.3g
|of which sugars
|59.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
Safety information
CAUTION: DO NOT MICROWAVE CHOCO WRITER TUBE
