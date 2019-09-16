By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cake Decor Choco Writer Milk Chocolate 80G

Cake Decor Choco Writer Milk Chocolate 80G
£ 1.50
£1.88/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Flavour Writer
  • Heat, squeeze, draw!
  • Create edible doodles & decorations with our easy-to-use chocolate flavour writers!
  • No artificial colours or flavours and no hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Here's How...
  • Place the Choco Writer tube into a measuring jug of boiling water nozzle down.
  • Allow 2 to 3 minutes to activate the Choco Writer.
  • Carefully lift out of the water and unscrew the cap.
  • Ensure the product is soft to touch, and massage the tube to ensure all the contents are liquid. If there are still hard bits, return to hot water until completely melted.
  • Snip the tip off of the nozzle and get creative. Write, draw and drizzle to your heart's content!
  • After use, wipe the nozzle and replace the cap.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • CAUTION: DO NOT MICROWAVE CHOCO WRITER TUBE

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2306kJ/552kcal
Fat 33.3g
of which saturates 26.9g
Carbohydrate 58.0g
of which sugars 56.6g
Protein 4.0g
Salt 0.34g

Safety information

CAUTION: DO NOT MICROWAVE CHOCO WRITER TUBE

