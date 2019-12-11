By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cake Decor Silver Glitter Spray 4G

3(1)Write a review
Cake Decor Silver Glitter Spray 4G
£ 2.50
£6.25/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Silver Edible Lustre
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
  • Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
  • #CakeDecorGlitterSpray
  • Why Not Try:
  • Our Unicorn Frosting to make your glittering bakes even more magical.
  • Super easy
  • Create magical sparkly bakes with our shimmery silver edible glitter spray!
  • No artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 4g

Information

Ingredients

Colour (Titanium Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Here's How...
  • Remove the packaging and take off the cap.
  • Hold approximately 10cm away from your cake and press down on the pump.
  • Repeat until you achieve your desired effect.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

4g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very effective

3 stars

I sprayed my Christmas Cakes and the result was somewhat underwhelming - I am wondering if anyone will notice the glitter. It looks a bit like frost if you look for it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sprinkles Silver Pearls Crispy 55G

£ 1.00
£1.82/100g

Cake Decor Gold Glitter Spray 4G

£ 2.50
£6.25/10g

Offer

Tesco Gold Crunch Sprinkles 70G

£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

Tesco White Chocolate Stars 40G

£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here