Tesco Raspberry Cheesecake 540G

- Energy1354kJ 325kcal16%
- Fat20.2g29%
- Saturates11.6g58%
- Sugars18.0g20%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 361kcal
Product Description
- Baked vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with raspberry sauce.
- Baked for creaminess. Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base. Our chefs were inspired by an authentic baked recipe to get a thick and creamy cheesecake.
- Baked for creaminess Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base
- Baked for creaminess
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 540g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Raspberry Purée (4%), Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Lemon Juice, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
- 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
- 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
- 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents
540g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of cheesecake (90g)
|Energy
|1505kJ / 361kcal
|1354kJ / 325kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|20.2g
|Saturates
|12.9g
|11.6g
|Carbohydrate
|34.5g
|31.1g
|Sugars
|20.0g
|18.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
