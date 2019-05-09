By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lemon Cheesecake 540G

1.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Cheesecake 540G
£ 3.25
£0.60/100g
1/6 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1338kJ 320kcal
    16%
  • Fat18.8g
    27%
  • Saturates9.1g
    46%
  • Sugars18.6g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486kJ / 356kcal

Product Description

  • Baked lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with lemon sauce.
  • Baked for creaminess. Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base. Our chefs were inspired by an authentic baked recipe to get a thick and creamy cheesecake.
  • Baked for creaminess. Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base.
  • Bake for creaminess
  • Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (21%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice (4%), Soured Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lemon Zest, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Colour (Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Glucose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Diphosphates, Polyphosphates), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
  • 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
  • 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
  • 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (90g)
Energy1486kJ / 356kcal1338kJ / 320kcal
Fat20.9g18.8g
Saturates10.1g9.1g
Carbohydrate36.8g33.1g
Sugars20.6g18.6g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein4.9g4.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed!

1 stars

I bought this dessert as I didn’t have time to make one myself. The dessert was for a special lunch with friends. The image on the box looked delicious so I thought it would be good. As I cut into the cheesecake, I could see the biscuit base was too dry and very crumbly. The base tasted of stale digestive biscuits and the yellow swirl decoration had little to no taste of lemon at all. I was embarrassed to serve the dessert but had no other option that day. I believe Tesco can do much better. On retrospect, I wish now I had ordered a lemon tart because I believe this is a better product. I feel reluctant to submit this review but I feel it is important that Tesco are made aware of this poor quality food item. The cheesecake had three days before the sell by date when I served it.

Too much colour, not enough flavour

2 stars

Too much colour, not enough flavour.

Poor quality

1 stars

Not good quality at all, sadly. I couldn't even remove it in one piece as the base was so thick, dry and crumbly!! Didn't taste that great either.

Tasteless

1 stars

Texture was good with a good crumbly base. Unfortunately that was all that was nice about it, this cheesecake was totally tasteless to the point the only thing that gave it away that it was lemon flavoured was the title on the box! Very disappointing and I would of taken it back but the fuel would of cost more than the cheesecake! Certainly would not buy again or recommend.

tasteless lemon cheesecake

1 stars

Completely tasteless, no taste of lemon at all. Wouldn't buy this ever again.

Weird sticky consistency

2 stars

Weird sticky consistency

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco British Single Cream 300Ml

£ 0.99
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Fresh British Extra Thick Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.10
£0.35/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here