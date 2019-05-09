Tesco Lemon Cheesecake 540G

Disappointed!
I bought this dessert as I didn’t have time to make one myself. The dessert was for a special lunch with friends. The image on the box looked delicious so I thought it would be good. As I cut into the cheesecake, I could see the biscuit base was too dry and very crumbly. The base tasted of stale digestive biscuits and the yellow swirl decoration had little to no taste of lemon at all. I was embarrassed to serve the dessert but had no other option that day. I believe Tesco can do much better. On retrospect, I wish now I had ordered a lemon tart because I believe this is a better product. I feel reluctant to submit this review but I feel it is important that Tesco are made aware of this poor quality food item. The cheesecake had three days before the sell by date when I served it.
Too much colour, not enough flavour
Poor quality
Not good quality at all, sadly. I couldn't even remove it in one piece as the base was so thick, dry and crumbly!! Didn't taste that great either.
Tasteless
Texture was good with a good crumbly base. Unfortunately that was all that was nice about it, this cheesecake was totally tasteless to the point the only thing that gave it away that it was lemon flavoured was the title on the box! Very disappointing and I would of taken it back but the fuel would of cost more than the cheesecake! Certainly would not buy again or recommend.
tasteless lemon cheesecake
Completely tasteless, no taste of lemon at all. Wouldn't buy this ever again.
Weird sticky consistency
