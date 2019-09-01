By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake 540G

Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake 540G
£ 3.25
£0.60/100g
1/6 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1426kJ 342kcal
  • Fat21.3g
  • Saturates10.3g
  • Sugars17.1g
  • Salt0.1g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1585kJ / 380kcal

Product Description

  • Baked vanilla flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base.
  • Baked for creaminess. Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base. Our chefs were inspired by the traditional baked New York recipe to get an authentic thick and creamy cheesecake.
  • Baked for creaminess Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base.
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Full Fat Soft Cheese (22%), Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

Full Fat Soft Cheese contains: Cheese (Milk), Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.

    2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.

    3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.

    4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and on to a serving plate.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (90g)
Energy1585kJ / 380kcal1426kJ / 342kcal
Fat23.7g21.3g
Saturates11.4g10.3g
Carbohydrate36.5g32.9g
Sugars19.1g17.1g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein4.8g4.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

It tastes nothing like a cheesecake.It's just a sw

1 stars

It tastes nothing like a cheesecake.It's just a sweet vanilla flavour with absolutely no resemblance to a cheesecake taste. The biscuit base is horrible. It's supposed to taste like digestives. It tastes like cheap biscuit.

Certainly my 'Simply Wonderful' Cheesecake. Whiche

5 stars

Certainly my 'Simply Wonderful' Cheesecake. Whichever the price ; this included with my shopping as the 'Only acceptable choice' is with Tesco!

Great cheesecake altogether

5 stars

Absolutely lovely cheesecake. Wonderful flavor and very balanced ratio of cream and biscuit. Will buy again for sure.

