Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake 540G

It tastes nothing like a cheesecake.It's just a sweet vanilla flavour with absolutely no resemblance to a cheesecake taste. The biscuit base is horrible. It's supposed to taste like digestives. It tastes like cheap biscuit.
Certainly my 'Simply Wonderful' Cheesecake. Whichever the price ; this included with my shopping as the 'Only acceptable choice' is with Tesco!
Great cheesecake altogether
Absolutely lovely cheesecake. Wonderful flavor and very balanced ratio of cream and biscuit. Will buy again for sure.