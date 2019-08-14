By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Raspberry Cheesecake Slices 180G

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g
One slice
  • Energy1367kJ 328kcal
    16%
  • Fat20.7g
    30%
  • Saturates10.6g
    53%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1519kJ / 364kcal

Product Description

  • Baked vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base topped with raspberry sauce and finished with raspberries.
  • Baked for creaminess Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base. Our chefs were inspired by an authentic baked recipe to get a thick and creamy cheesecake.
  • Baked for creaminess
  • Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Sauce (4%) [Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Raspberry (2.5%), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (90g)
Energy1519kJ / 364kcal1367kJ / 328kcal
Fat23.0g20.7g
Saturates11.8g10.6g
Carbohydrate33.8g30.4g
Sugars19.3g17.4g
Fibre2.1g1.9g
Protein4.5g4.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Nice cake

4 stars

Nice creamy, fruity cheesecake. Might buy it again.

