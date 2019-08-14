Tesco 2 Raspberry Cheesecake Slices 180G

Nice cake
Nice creamy, fruity cheesecake. Might buy it again.
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Sauce (4%) [Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Raspberry (2.5%), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate), Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Contains 2 servings
Carton. Recyclable
2 x 90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1519kJ / 364kcal
|1367kJ / 328kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|20.7g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.8g
|30.4g
|Sugars
|19.3g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
