Dr Salts Post Workout Epsom Salts 1Kg

Product Description
- Epsom Bath Salts Post Workout Therapy with Black Pepper
- Epsom Salts, otherwise known as Magnesium Sulphate, were first extracted from the mineral waters in the charming town of Epsom in Surrey, UK. For many years, they have been trusted to help alleviate aches and pains and draw out toxins from the body. Bathing in pure Epsom Salts not only helps to rebalance the skin and muscles but helps to promote and restore wellbeing.
- Bring the therapeutic benefits of Epsom Salts into your own bathroom and recover from the stresses and strains of your day in a way you can physically feel.
- DrSalts+ Post Workout Therapy combines 100% Epsom Salts and rejuvenating Black Pepper extract to aid in the relief of muscle strain and tension - the perfect recovery after exercise. Containing Magnesium Sulfate, soak, unwind, and experience multiple therapeutic benefits including:
- Relieves muscle strain and tension
- Energises the body and helps boost circulation
- Helps replenish the body with minerals after intense exercise
- Flushes out toxins
- Helps relieve stress in the mind and body
- Made with 100% Epsom salts
- Sourced and cleansed using a natural cleaning process
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Magnesium Sulfate, Parfum, Linalool, Eugenol, Piper Nigrum Fruit Oil
Storage
Store sealed in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- For a bath, add two handfuls of salt to a warm bath. For concentrated use (for severely aching muscles), add half the contents of this pack. Soak for 20 minutes before rinsing.
- For soothing areas of muscle pain, add one handful of salt into a cup of hot water and cool the solution in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Apply to the affected area and leave to soak in.
Warnings
- Warning: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Should this occur rinse immediately with water. Do not use on broken skin. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, seek advice of a healthcare professional before use. Keep out of reach of children. Due to the high concentration of natural minerals and oils, product may vary from time to time and from batch. This does not affect the quality or safety of the product.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brand Architekts Ltd,
- PO Box 443,
- Teddington,
- TW11 1AT,
- UK.
Return to
- Brand Architekts Ltd,
- PO Box 443,
- Teddington,
- TW11 1AT,
- UK.
- www.drsalts.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Safety information
