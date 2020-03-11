Tena Lady Discreet Mini 20S

Product Description
- Discreet Mini Pads
- TENA Lady Discreet Mini with MicroPROTEX and TRIPLE PROTECTION are specially designed for everyday discreet protection. These silky soft and comfortable pads are much more absorbent than regular sanitary towels. The asymmetric shape provides a more comfortable product along with a better fit which contributes to the security of the product. With quick absorption and Fresh Odour Control these small pads are a perfect choice for light bladder weakness. Providing secure and discreet protection.
- TENA Lady products are designed for women experiencing light to moderate bladder weakness. They offer Triple Protection from leaks, odour and moisture. The pads are single-wrapped for convenience and hygiene - ideal for transporting discreetly in a handbag or pocket.
Information
Name and address
- Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
- Backstensgatan 5,
- S-431 49 Molndal,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Essity UK Ltd,
- Freepost TENA.
- Tel: 0800 6556022
- www.TENA.co.uk
Net Contents
20 x Pads
