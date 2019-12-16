By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pagen Gifflar Cinnammon 260G

5(4)Write a review
Pagen Gifflar Cinnammon 260G
£ 1.70
£0.65/100g

Product Description

  • Rolls with cinnamon filling.
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Cinnamon Filling 22% (Sugar, Margarine (Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring), Brown Sugar, Apricot Kernels, Water, Modified Starch, Cinnamon, Preservative (E282), Thickening Agent (Pectin), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Ground Almonds), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Yeast, Egg, Water, Salt, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Preservatives (E200, E282), Emulsifiers (E471)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store ambient and dry.Best before: See base of pack.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pågen AB,
  • SE-200 41 Malmo,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.pagen.com

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1550 kJ/370 kcal
Fat 14g
of which saturates 3,0g
Carbohydrate 53g
of which sugars 18g
Fibre 7,0g
Protein 0,7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Home sweet home. I miss u sweden. jk i dont but th

5 stars

Home sweet home. I miss u sweden. jk i dont but these are good

Delicious cinnamon treats!

5 stars

So yummy, I went through a bag much faster than I care to admit! Delicious little cinnamon bites.

These are soo nice, very moreish and a nice good a

5 stars

These are soo nice, very moreish and a nice good amount of cinnamon if you really like cinnamon. Yummy and nice and soft.

Yum

5 stars

Excellent snack, tasty but not too sweet, has nice cinnamon flavour. Excellent when dipped into coffee. Has a good shelf life & rolls will stay fresh for a good few days after opening.

Usually bought next

Jus-Rol Cinnamon Swirls Dough 6 Pack 270G

£ 2.10
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco 4 Cinnamon Swirls With 370G

£ 2.00
£0.54/100g

Offer

Tesco Butter Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Tesco Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here