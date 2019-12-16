Pagen Gifflar Cinnammon 260G

Home sweet home. I miss u sweden. jk i dont but th
Delicious cinnamon treats!
So yummy, I went through a bag much faster than I care to admit! Delicious little cinnamon bites.
These are soo nice, very moreish and a nice good a
Yum
Excellent snack, tasty but not too sweet, has nice cinnamon flavour. Excellent when dipped into coffee. Has a good shelf life & rolls will stay fresh for a good few days after opening.