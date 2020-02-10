By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pearl Drops Instant Natural White 75Ml

£ 7.00
£9.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Instant Natural White
  • See our full range at
  • www.pealdrops.co.uk
  • www.pearldrops.com.au
  • Instant† and long term whitening*
  • Make the most of your smile and reveal naturally whiter teeth instantly, using our latest charcoal innovation technology
  • Pearl Drops Instant Natural White for daily use, contains Activated Charcoal, that gives you the confidence boost of visibly whiter teeth instantly and daily gradual whitening, naturally.
  • This minty purple paste contains Activated Charcoal, a natural ingredient with a long history of detoxing and cleansing benefits. The formula helps to draw out the impurities on your teeth and in your mouth to protect against stains and gently whiten as you brush. It also contains optical brighteners for a brighter, glossier smile in an instant. The combined action of Fluoride and Plaque Removers strengthen and care for your enamel with everyday brushing.
  • † Self-assessment of 50 consumers, using the Pearl Drops Scale
  • *When used twice daily.
  • Specialist Whitening Toothpolish
  • Instant whitening effect
  • Long term whitening effect*
  • Cleans & protects
  • Strengthens Enamel
  • Gentle, low abrasion
  • Everyday use
  • Pearl Drops.
  • Specialist Teeth Whitening for Over 40 Years.
  • Clinically & consumer proven
  • Specialist white
  • Activated charcoal
  • Charcoal innovation cleans & whitens
  • Minty purple paste
  • Clinically tested and safe for everyday use
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Alumina, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, PEG-12, Aroma, Charcoal Powder, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Ammonium Hydroxide, Maltodextrin, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 45430, CI 75470, CI 77491, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1300 ppm F)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Teeth will look instantly whiter after one use. Get long lasting whiter and healthier teeth with everyday use.
  • Usage Instruction:
  • Brush 2 times daily. Use continually 2 times daily to maintain and protect whiteness. Do not swallow.
  • Use in place of your regular toothpaste

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 7.
  • The purple colour from the paste may have temporary staining effect on hands and mouth. Suitable for natural teeth only.

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 7. The purple colour from the paste may have temporary staining effect on hands and mouth. Suitable for natural teeth only.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid this one

1 stars

Dreadful leaves teeth purple and purple stains all over the bathroom sink and marks on the tiles- no fresh taste either

Bring back the old one!

1 stars

Terrible colour and messy!

