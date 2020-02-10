Pearl Drops Instant Natural White 75Ml

Avoid this one
Dreadful leaves teeth purple and purple stains all over the bathroom sink and marks on the tiles- no fresh taste either
Bring back the old one!
Terrible colour and messy!
Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Alumina, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, PEG-12, Aroma, Charcoal Powder, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Ammonium Hydroxide, Maltodextrin, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 45430, CI 75470, CI 77491, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1300 ppm F)
Made in the UK
7 Years
75ml ℮
Not suitable for children under 7. The purple colour from the paste may have temporary staining effect on hands and mouth. Suitable for natural teeth only.
