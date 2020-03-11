Sensodyne Repair & Protect Soft Toothbrush
Offer
Product Description
- Repair & Protect Soft Bristle Toothbrush
- - Gum recession and enamel wear can be caused by overbrushing, and over time this can lead to exposed dentine and sensitive teeth.
- - Sensodyne Repair & Protect toothbrush has been specially designed with gentle bristles. Sensodyne Repair & Protect toothbrush has bristles which flex on contact with the teeth and gums to help provide gentle cleaning.
- - The outer bristles have tapered filaments that make the soft tip even more flexible to help protect against overbrushing. For cleaning of your teeth and gums, we recommend twice daily brushing with Sensodyne Repair & Protect toothpaste and toothbrush.
- Helps protect against overbrushing
- Specially designed toothbrush for people with sensitive teeth
- Sensodyne is the No.1 dentist recommended brand for sensitive teeth
- Bristles which flex on contact with teeth and gums
- Soft toothbrush
Information
Warnings
- Children under 6 years should be supervised during brushing.
- Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed.
- It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or
- 12 Riverwalk,
Return to
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or
- 12 Riverwalk,
- CityWest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- GB: 0800 028 14 49
- IE: 1800 508 666
- customer.relations@gsk.com
Safety information
