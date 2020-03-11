By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Corsodyl Daily Ultra Clean Toothpaste 75Ml

Corsodyl Daily Ultra Clean Toothpaste 75Ml
  • Fluoride Toothpaste
  • Corsodyl is a daily fluoride toothpaste that is clinically proven to help stop and prevent bleeding gums.
  • Corsodyl toothpaste is specially designed to physical remove the cause of bleeding gums by targeting the build up of bacteria along the gum line. Corsodyl Ultra Clean toothpaste leaves an ultra clean, healthy and fresh sensation in the whole mouth every day. It is suitable for daily use as it also strengthens teeth and freshens breath.
  • Do you spit blood when you brush your teeth?
  • Spitting blood when you brush your teeth needs to be treated seriously as it can be one of the first signs of gum disease, a major cause of tooth loss. Corsodyl toothpaste is specially formulated for people who spit blood when they brush.
  • Bleeding gums can be caused by the build up of plaque bacteria along the gum line. If not removed, this can cause inflammation and if left untreated, can eventually cause the gum to recede and ultimately, the tooth to fall out.
  • Corsodyl toothpaste has a unique formulation that gives it a therapeutic taste. After brushing, gums feel healthy and teeth feel ultra clean.
  • For healthy gums & strong teeth
  • Helps stop and prevent bleeding gums
  • Healthy teeth start with healthy gums
  • Pack size: 75ML

Sodium Bicarbonate, Aqua, Glycerine, Hydrated Silica, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Titanium Dioxide, Limonene, CI 77491, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)

  • Always follow the label directions:
  • Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
  • Suitable for daily use

  • Not suitable for children under 12 years. Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
  • The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

  • SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
  • Euch CQ,
  • 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
  • Slough,
  • Berks,
  • SL1 3NW,

  • Or:

12 Years

75ml ℮

Urgh

It tastes disgusting. It might be good for teeth, if you can manage to use it.

