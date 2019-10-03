By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fr/From Coconut Oil Alternative To Italian Hard Cheese 60G

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Fr/From Coconut Oil Alternative To Italian Hard Cheese 60G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1276kJ / 306kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free, coconut oil and oat fibre alternative to grated hard cheese, with calcium.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, wheat & milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil (17%), Oat Fibre, Yeast Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Packing. Plastic not currently recycled

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1276kJ / 306kcal383kJ / 92kcal
Fat19.6g5.9g
Saturates15.4g4.6g
Carbohydrate29.5g8.9g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre3.6g1.1g
Protein1.2g0.4g
Salt3.8g1.1g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)45mg (6%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Shocked by the bad reviews this is the perfect vegetarian alternative to Parmesan, I use it on all my pasta dishes! Quite pricey but it is worth it. Even my non-vegetarian partner loves it!

Unfortunately i found that this product had a very

1 stars

Unfortunately i found that this product had a very strong sweet and somewhat yogurty smell. I tried putting it on pasta but the smell was so overpowering and disconcerting with a savoury meal I had to remove it and won't be using again.

Ruined my pasta dish

1 stars

Sooo bad. I added a small amount (1 table spoon)to a classic creamy mushroom pasta with white wine (which was tasting great beforehand) and it just ruined the whole dish with a sour apple taste. like a block of chedder had been melted in that had been made with sour milk. i was so so angry

A must have for pasta dishes

5 stars

This is a fantastic cheese alternative, I love the tangy taste and the crumbly texture. It's absolutely delicious sprinkled over a vegan spaghetti napoli, I used tesco tomato and basil sauce and tesco free from spaghetti.

Horrible taste and overpriced

1 stars

Horrible taste and overpriced

Absolutely disgusting, smells and tastes rancid!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting, smells and tastes rancid!

Didn't like this at all :-(

1 stars

Didn't like this cheese at all. I've been trying to find alternatives and this is not one of the best, I threw it away. I do like the free from soft cheese in the same range that's a very good product.

Oh crumbs

2 stars

I thought I would try this for the vegetarians in my family and unfortunately it was just like tasteless breadcrumbs.I would not buy again

