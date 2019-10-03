Tesco Fr/From Coconut Oil Alternative To Italian Hard Cheese 60G

Perfect
Shocked by the bad reviews this is the perfect vegetarian alternative to Parmesan, I use it on all my pasta dishes! Quite pricey but it is worth it. Even my non-vegetarian partner loves it!
Unfortunately i found that this product had a very strong sweet and somewhat yogurty smell. I tried putting it on pasta but the smell was so overpowering and disconcerting with a savoury meal I had to remove it and won't be using again.
Ruined my pasta dish
Sooo bad. I added a small amount (1 table spoon)to a classic creamy mushroom pasta with white wine (which was tasting great beforehand) and it just ruined the whole dish with a sour apple taste. like a block of chedder had been melted in that had been made with sour milk. i was so so angry
A must have for pasta dishes
This is a fantastic cheese alternative, I love the tangy taste and the crumbly texture. It's absolutely delicious sprinkled over a vegan spaghetti napoli, I used tesco tomato and basil sauce and tesco free from spaghetti.
Horrible taste and overpriced
Absolutely disgusting, smells and tastes rancid!
Didn't like this at all :-(
Didn't like this cheese at all. I've been trying to find alternatives and this is not one of the best, I threw it away. I do like the free from soft cheese in the same range that's a very good product.
Oh crumbs
I thought I would try this for the vegetarians in my family and unfortunately it was just like tasteless breadcrumbs.I would not buy again