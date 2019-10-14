By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Coconut Oli Alternative Wensleydale & Cranberry 200G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Coconut Oli Alternative Wensleydale & Cranberry 200G
£ 2.25
£11.25/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy387kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1290kJ / 311kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free, coconut oil and oat fibre alternative to Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries, with calcium.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, wheat & milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (22%), Modified Potato Starch, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (8%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Oat Fibre, Tricalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Yeast Extract, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 10 days and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Packing. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1290kJ / 311kcal387kJ / 93kcal
Fat23.7g7.1g
Saturates20.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate22.7g6.8g
Sugars7.1g2.1g
Fibre2.1g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.2g
Salt1.5g0.4g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)45mg (6%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Probably the worst alternative to Wensleydale I’ve

1 stars

Probably the worst alternative to Wensleydale I’ve tried. It takes a lot for me to dislike foods and I had to throw this away as no matter what I would have put with it, it wouldn’t have been pleasant.

Suberb quality

5 stars

Love the flavour and the texture, perfect for a cheeseboard. Would highly recommend this product,.

Excellent product

5 stars

Love this Tescos own free from product, beautiful fruity taste, fantastic texture which makes it ideal for cheese boards. A wonderful dairt free alternative to cheese.

100% quality product

5 stars

Excellent product, fantastic flavour, texture and quality 100% Perfect after a meal on a cheeseboard. Thank you Tesco

