Tesco Free From Coconut Oli Alternative Wensleydale & Cranberry 200G

Probably the worst alternative to Wensleydale I’ve tried. It takes a lot for me to dislike foods and I had to throw this away as no matter what I would have put with it, it wouldn’t have been pleasant.
Suberb quality
Love the flavour and the texture, perfect for a cheeseboard. Would highly recommend this product,.
Excellent product
Love this Tescos own free from product, beautiful fruity taste, fantastic texture which makes it ideal for cheese boards. A wonderful dairt free alternative to cheese.
100% quality product
Excellent product, fantastic flavour, texture and quality 100% Perfect after a meal on a cheeseboard. Thank you Tesco