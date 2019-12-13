Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Mature Cheddar 200G

This cheese (and the sadly discontinued smoked ver
This cheese (and the sadly discontinued smoked version) is the only vegan cheese I can eat because of chronic illness. It is the only thing that makes my meals taste nice, and I find meals unappetising without this amazing 'cheese'. Please don't get rid of this, Tesco!
The only vegan cheese I like!
Melted well for jacket potato and baked beans. No it does not smell like cheese but used in this way tasted really nice!
Nice, melts well
This is decent (way better than Violife) but best for toasties with other ingredients for flavour as it has that slight sweet aftertaste typical of coconut dairy alternatives. I prefer the Tesco cheddar and jalapeno version, but this is better than ok.
Not a good alternative to mature cheddar.
The flavour and texture of this is not good and tastes nothing like a mature cheddar. Unfortunately I had to waste this and throw it out as it just wasn't going to get eaten. Very disappointed.
Awful! It stinks, i mean really stinks of coconut
Awful! It stinks, i mean really stinks of coconut infused burned rubber. It doesn't melt and is like putty. I hate waste, so rarely throw anything in the bin, but this..went straight to the bin (after i'd tried to put it in a sandwich, and after i'd tried to melt it). Sorry Tesco, i know you are doing so well even giving us the choice of vegan food, which is really appreciated - but this one needs more work.
Vile! Never again!
Really, really good!
Great flavour and texture, one of my favourite cheese alternatives. It can be a bit crumbly whey you grate it, but mostly grates ok. Melts quite well too.
Great if you like the smell/taste of feet.
Bought this as my first tentative step towards going fairy free and now I’m not sure I can go dairy free. It smells like feet but I thought it might be ok cooked in a dish so sprinkled a bit on an omelette. The taste made me feel violently ill, i had to bin the lot. I normally like coconut oil and oats so no idea how they’ve made this so horrendous.
Disgusting!
This has to be one of the most revolting things I have ever eaten. The texture is ok but there is nothing cheesy about it at all. The overriding taste is coconut, I expected some coconut flavour to come through but this doesn't have a clean coconut taste at all, it is just wrong on all flavour levels. The dogs are enjoying it though!
Best vegan cheese from a non vegan
Although I'm not vegan I do have to eat dairy free and cheese is my biggest downfall. I've tried many vegan cheese but just can't stomach the taste. I was recommended to try this so did with a view I wouldn't like it but wow! I actually can eat it as normal cheese on a cracker. The smell is not great but that's vegan cheese for ya, but I thi k I've finally found something I can happily enjoy.