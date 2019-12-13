By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Mature Cheddar 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy362kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1206kJ / 291kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free, coconut oil and oat fibre alternative to mature Cheddar, with calcium.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, wheat & milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (21%), Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Salt, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Citrate, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 10 days and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1206kJ / 291kcal362kJ / 87kcal
Fat21.1g6.3g
Saturates17.6g5.3g
Carbohydrate22.7g6.8g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre3.7g1.1g
Protein0.6g0.2g
Salt1.7g0.5g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)45mg (6%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

30 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

This cheese (and the sadly discontinued smoked ver

5 stars

This cheese (and the sadly discontinued smoked version) is the only vegan cheese I can eat because of chronic illness. It is the only thing that makes my meals taste nice, and I find meals unappetising without this amazing 'cheese'. Please don't get rid of this, Tesco!

The only vegan cheese I like!

4 stars

Melted well for jacket potato and baked beans. No it does not smell like cheese but used in this way tasted really nice!

Nice, melts well

4 stars

This is decent (way better than Violife) but best for toasties with other ingredients for flavour as it has that slight sweet aftertaste typical of coconut dairy alternatives. I prefer the Tesco cheddar and jalapeno version, but this is better than ok.

Not a good alternative to mature cheddar.

1 stars

The flavour and texture of this is not good and tastes nothing like a mature cheddar. Unfortunately I had to waste this and throw it out as it just wasn't going to get eaten. Very disappointed.

Awful! It stinks, i mean really stinks of coconut

1 stars

Awful! It stinks, i mean really stinks of coconut infused burned rubber. It doesn't melt and is like putty. I hate waste, so rarely throw anything in the bin, but this..went straight to the bin (after i'd tried to put it in a sandwich, and after i'd tried to melt it). Sorry Tesco, i know you are doing so well even giving us the choice of vegan food, which is really appreciated - but this one needs more work.

Vile! Never again!

1 stars

Vile! Never again!

Really, really good!

5 stars

Great flavour and texture, one of my favourite cheese alternatives. It can be a bit crumbly whey you grate it, but mostly grates ok. Melts quite well too.

Great if you like the smell/taste of feet.

1 stars

Bought this as my first tentative step towards going fairy free and now I’m not sure I can go dairy free. It smells like feet but I thought it might be ok cooked in a dish so sprinkled a bit on an omelette. The taste made me feel violently ill, i had to bin the lot. I normally like coconut oil and oats so no idea how they’ve made this so horrendous.

Disgusting!

1 stars

This has to be one of the most revolting things I have ever eaten. The texture is ok but there is nothing cheesy about it at all. The overriding taste is coconut, I expected some coconut flavour to come through but this doesn't have a clean coconut taste at all, it is just wrong on all flavour levels. The dogs are enjoying it though!

Best vegan cheese from a non vegan

5 stars

Although I'm not vegan I do have to eat dairy free and cheese is my biggest downfall. I've tried many vegan cheese but just can't stomach the taste. I was recommended to try this so did with a view I wouldn't like it but wow! I actually can eat it as normal cheese on a cracker. The smell is not great but that's vegan cheese for ya, but I thi k I've finally found something I can happily enjoy.

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

