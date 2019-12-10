By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flor De Cana Clasico 5 Year Old Dark Golden Rum 70Cl

Flor De Cana Clasico 5 Year Old Dark Golden Rum 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • 5 Year Añejo Clasico Rum
  • Naturally aged without sugar and sustainably sourced rum. (Fair Trade certified)
  • 5th Generation, Single Family Estate since 1890
  • Aged at the base of an active volcano
  • Pack size: 70cl
  • Zero sugar content

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Nicaragua

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Nicaragua

Distributor address

  • Whyte and Mackay Ltd.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Return to

  • Whyte and Mackay Ltd.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.
  • www.Flordecana.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

avoid if you like smooth rum

1 stars

quite an unpleasant paraffin taste. Not even good hidden in cola.

