Jj Whitley Rhubarb Vodka 70Cl

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rhubarb Vodka
  • Quintessentially British
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

27

ABV

38.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced of the UK

Name and address

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton,
  • L36 6AD,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton,
  • L36 6AD,
  • United Kingdom.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Absolutely beautiful just try it for yourself

Delicious

Usually have gin with rhubarb but was out of stock, now I don’t think I’d go back. Never a fan of vodka before this....tastes so good it doesn’t taste like alcohol (maybe not such a great thing the next day)

Far too sweet without warning on the label

VERY sweet. Too sweet if you don't like drinks that are very sweet. I'm a bit annoyed that there is nothing on the bottle (or on the shelf where I bought it - Tesco) to warn me just how sweet it is. I thought the sharp flavour of rhubarb might make a nice change compared to straight vodka - I was wrong. The sweetness completely overpowers both the vodka and the rhubarb.

Excellent value, a beautiful tasty vodka. Mixed wi

Excellent value, a beautiful tasty vodka. Mixed with lemonade and ice it was a lovely treat, will definitely buy this product again

Delicious

Beautiful... delicious but not too overpowering

Fab and fuity

I bought a bottle of this to put in a raffle as a prize. I thought the bottle looked so lovely that I went and bought another for myself. I love this product. It has a lovely fruity taste.....normally I don't like rhubarb. I had it with tonic water and imagine it would be great in vodka cocktails. The bottle is lovely with a pink hue.....would be a lovely present for those that like a fruity tipple

