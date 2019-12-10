Jj Whitley Rhubarb Vodka 70Cl

Absolutely beautiful just try it for yourself
Delicious
Usually have gin with rhubarb but was out of stock, now I don’t think I’d go back. Never a fan of vodka before this....tastes so good it doesn’t taste like alcohol (maybe not such a great thing the next day)
Far too sweet without warning on the label
VERY sweet. Too sweet if you don't like drinks that are very sweet. I'm a bit annoyed that there is nothing on the bottle (or on the shelf where I bought it - Tesco) to warn me just how sweet it is. I thought the sharp flavour of rhubarb might make a nice change compared to straight vodka - I was wrong. The sweetness completely overpowers both the vodka and the rhubarb.
Excellent value, a beautiful tasty vodka. Mixed with lemonade and ice it was a lovely treat, will definitely buy this product again
Beautiful... delicious but not too overpowering
Fab and fuity
I bought a bottle of this to put in a raffle as a prize. I thought the bottle looked so lovely that I went and bought another for myself. I love this product. It has a lovely fruity taste.....normally I don't like rhubarb. I had it with tonic water and imagine it would be great in vodka cocktails. The bottle is lovely with a pink hue.....would be a lovely present for those that like a fruity tipple