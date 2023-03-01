Abidec Advanced Multivitamins Syrup Plus Omega 150Ml

Food Supplement

What is Abidec Multivitamin Advanced Syrup plus Omega 6 & 9? A balanced blend of 12 essential vitamins, including vitamin A, C & 150% RI of vitamin D. The Department of Health recommends supplements containing Vitamins A & C for children aged 6 months to 5 years, and Vitamin D for children under 5. Supplements are recommended as children under 5 are at risk of not getting enough Vitamin D from their diet and sun exposure. Who is it for? Abidec Syrup is specially formulated for children aged 1-5 years. At this age your child has a high nutrient requirement to support their healthy growth, immune system and the development of strong bones and teeth. Healthy Growth & Immunity Vitamin A, C & B6 contribute to the normal function of the immune system whilst Vitamin B1 & Vitamin B12 contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system. Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of strong bones in children. Strong Bones & Teeth This tasty raspberry flavoured syrup is a great way to help provide your child with 100% of the recommended intake of Vitamin D3 as recommended by the NHS. Vitamin D helps to maintain strong bones and teeth.

Vitamin D to aid normal bone growth & vitamin C for immunity For children aged 1 to 5 Contains omega 6 & 9

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Sugar, Purified Water, Emulsifier: Polysorbate 80, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Blackcurrant Seed Oil (Antioxidant: D-Alpha Tocopherol), Colour: Carmine, Flavouring (Propylene Glycol, Glyceryl Triacetate), Thiamine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Pantothenic Acid (Calcium Pantothenate), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin D3 (Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol, Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Biotin, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage