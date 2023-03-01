We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Abidec Advanced Multivitamins Syrup Plus Omega 150Ml

Abidec Advanced Multivitamins Syrup Plus Omega 150Ml

Food Supplement
What is Abidec Multivitamin Advanced Syrup plus Omega 6 & 9?A balanced blend of 12 essential vitamins, including vitamin A, C & 150% RI of vitamin D. The Department of Health recommends supplements containing Vitamins A & C for children aged 6 months to 5 years, and Vitamin D for children under 5. Supplements are recommended as children under 5 are at risk of not getting enough Vitamin D from their diet and sun exposure.Who is it for?Abidec Syrup is specially formulated for children aged 1-5 years. At this age your child has a high nutrient requirement to support their healthy growth, immune system and the development of strong bones and teeth.Healthy Growth & ImmunityVitamin A, C & B6 contribute to the normal function of the immune system whilst Vitamin B1 & Vitamin B12 contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system. Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of strong bones in children.Strong Bones & TeethThis tasty raspberry flavoured syrup is a great way to help provide your child with 100% of the recommended intake of Vitamin D3 as recommended by the NHS. Vitamin D helps to maintain strong bones and teeth.
Vitamin D to aid normal bone growth & vitamin C for immunityFor children aged 1 to 5Contains omega 6 & 9
Pack size: 150ML
Vitamin A, C & B6 contribute to the normal function of the immune system whilst Vitamin B1 & Vitamin B12 contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous systemVitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of strong bones in childrenVitamin D helps to maintain strong bones and teeth

Ingredients

Sugar, Purified Water, Emulsifier: Polysorbate 80, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Blackcurrant Seed Oil (Antioxidant: D-Alpha Tocopherol), Colour: Carmine, Flavouring (Propylene Glycol, Glyceryl Triacetate), Thiamine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Pantothenic Acid (Calcium Pantothenate), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin D3 (Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol, Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Biotin, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dosage:Children I to 5 years: 2 teaspoons (10ml) a day.Abidec Advanced Multivitamin Syrup can be added to water, milk or juice to make this easier to administer.Shake well before use.

