Method Laundry Peony Blush 39 Washes 1.56L

Yuck!
Will never buy this product again as the smell is so overpowering ( yes we used correct amount) my partner and myself felt sick and had to re wash all the laundry. Quite shocking for such an overpriced product
Won't buy anything else. Smell is great and a litt
Won't buy anything else. Smell is great and a little goes a long way. And eco friendly.
The best laundry liquid I have used. I can not re
The best laundry liquid I have used. I can not report on its effectiveness on really dirty clothes, but on a normal wash it is brilliant. Woolite for delicates and wool, and Method for everything else, and my wash is sorted.
Love the product but hate the bottle. The lid neve
Love the product but hate the bottle. The lid never stays on right and always leaks when you use it. It makes it impossible to have it delivered.
Wonderful product, no animals harmed either
Love this easy to use liquid, it does a great job.