Method Laundry Peony Blush 39 Washes 1.56L

Write a review
Method Laundry Peony Blush 39 Washes 1.56L
£ 9.00
£5.77/litre

Product Description

  • Concentrated Laundry Detergent Peony Blush
  • For a detailed what's what, go to methodproducts.co.uk
  • We have more laundry, cleaning + hand soap at methodproducts.co.uk
  • Worth taking your clothes off for. That's smartclean® technology for you. Five naturally derived powerful enzymes wrangle dirt + stains clean away. Leaving laundry smelling of heaven and looking its sunday best.
  • Plant-based stain fighting smartclean technology
  • Powerful stain shifter
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Fights dirt + stains
  • Keeps whites white
  • Shields against stains
  • Works in cold water
  • 98% bio-degradable ingredients
  • Certified cruelty free
  • Pack size: 1.56L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Anionic Surfactants*, Soap*, <5%: Perfume (Limonene*, Citronellol*, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone) Optical Brightener, Enzymes*, Other: Water, Sodium Citrate*, Alcohol Denat.*, Glycerin*, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Soil Release Polymer, Lactic Acid*, Colorant, *Denotes Plant or Mineral origin

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To wash: Pour into machine drawer. Leave to work its magic. Return to clean fresh laundry. (Sorry we can't do the ironing)
  • To pre-treat: rub a little detergent onto irksome stain. Wait 5 minutes. Wash as usual. It's a disappearing act. Loves white + colourfast fabrics. Test inconspicuous area for colourfastness. Not suitable on wool + silk. Check instructions on label of clothes.
  • Standard load/soft-medium water = 1 cap (40ml)
  • Larger, dirtier load/ hard water = 1 1/2 cap (60ml)

Number of uses

39 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • 02077887904
  • hello@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

1.56l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Yuck!

1 stars

Will never buy this product again as the smell is so overpowering ( yes we used correct amount) my partner and myself felt sick and had to re wash all the laundry. Quite shocking for such an overpriced product

Won't buy anything else. Smell is great and a litt

5 stars

Won't buy anything else. Smell is great and a little goes a long way. And eco friendly.

The best laundry liquid I have used. I can not re

5 stars

The best laundry liquid I have used. I can not report on its effectiveness on really dirty clothes, but on a normal wash it is brilliant. Woolite for delicates and wool, and Method for everything else, and my wash is sorted.

Love the product but hate the bottle. The lid neve

2 stars

Love the product but hate the bottle. The lid never stays on right and always leaks when you use it. It makes it impossible to have it delivered.

Wonderful product, no animals harmed either

5 stars

Love this easy to use liquid, it does a great job.

