Method Antibacterial All Purpose Cleaner Spray Wild Rhubarb 828Ml

You think you're so smart don't you? Well...you are, okay? You win. Anti-bac, but not as you know it. You're gonna love this... There's a new anti-bac in town and it's made with a new naturally derived lactic acid formula that smells like wild rhubarb, not chemicals. Plus, you'll be happy to know that it kills 99.9% of bacteria*, the only thing left is a sparkling sense of satisfaction. *including entercoccus hirae, staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Hello, we're method. We are people against dirty® in your hand, you hold the power to join us in the good fight. The fight to make our planet, and homes, a cleaner place. We are passionate believers in the CradletoCradle® design philosophy, meaning that each one of our products has a past and a future. That's why we make our bottles from old bottles and our cleaners from biodegradable ingredients. It's also why every material we use is assessed by independent scientists for environmental quality + safety for people. Because we believe that cleaning products can put the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet. They can even smell like rainbows. It might sound like a tall order, but we're a small, passionate bunch with big ambitions. Made by and for people against dirty®

CradletoCradle Certified - Gold, Designed + sourced responsibly from beginning to end to beginning again. That's good karma. This bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (PCR) and is easily recyclable. © 2017 Method products ltd.

Naturally derived anti-bacterial Kills 99.9% of bacteria Certified cruelty free

Pack size: 828ML

<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Anionic Surfactants*, Lactic Acid*, Perfume (Geraniol*), Other: Water, Alcohol Denat.*, Potassium Hydroxide*, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate*, *Denotes Plant or Mineral origin

Made in EU

828ml ℮

