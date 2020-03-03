By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Vipoo Pre-Poo Toilet Spray Fruity 55Ml

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 6.50
£11.82/100ml

Product Description

  • V.I.Poo Fruity Pin-up.
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • The time has come to change the way we face embarrassing bathroom odours. Keep nasty smells in the bowl with VIPoo pre poo toilet spray. Air Wick's collection of scents (lavender, lemon, fruity and rose) trap nasty smells in the bowl and release a pleasant fragrance that leaves the bathroom smelling better than before you used it. V.I.Poo toilet odour neutraliser is as easy-to-use as a bathroom spray, but far more effective in preventing toilet bowl odours. When you spray V.I.Poo before you go, smells are stopped in their tracks while leaving a light scent behind.
  • Up to 300 sprays for up to 100 uses, Keep nasty smells in your bowl.
  • Pack size: 55ML

Information

Storage

Use in well ventilated areas - store at room temperature.

Produce of

Made in Hungary from imported and local components

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Shake well before use.
  • Lift toilet seat and spray 3-5 times directly into the toilet bowl, onto the water.
  • Lower toilet seat down and use as normal.
  • Do not spray directly on toilet seat; if sprayed wipe up with damp cloth or paper.
  • Use only as directed.
  • Read & retain instructions.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with soap and water. If skin irritation or a rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
  • Contains 2,4-Dimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-carboxaldehyde, dl-Limonene (racemic), Citral-alpha-iso-Methylionone, Methylcinnamate, delta-1-(2,6,6-Trimethyl-3-cyclohexe-1-yl)-2-buten-1-one, Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • FIRST AID: For advice, contact a Poisons Information Centre (Phone Australia 131 126; New Zealand 0800 764 766) or a doctor. If in eyes, wash out with a large amount of water. If irritation persists, contact a doctor.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • U.K.: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 7697079
  • R.O.I.: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

55ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Far to expensive

5 stars

It does work but far to expensive.I have stopped buying it.

Nice scent when it spraysï

4 stars

The only problem is, half way through it gets stuck and won't spray. This puts me off buying it. Nice scent when it works.

Love the lemon but not this one....horrible

1 stars

This is a sickly smell the lemon is much better but no longer available from Tesco, have to get it elsewhere

Great Fragrance For Toilet Smells

4 stars

A great fragrance sprayed into the toilet, to combat lingering smells. A special deal from Tesco too makes it an attractive product. However whilst the fruity spray does a good job and is effective, have to say the Airwick Lemon Toilet spray is the best. At the moment though Tesco only seem to stock the Fruity one, would be good if they would consider expanding the range. I have been able to purchase the Lemon one from a few outlets.

