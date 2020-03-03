Airwick Vipoo Pre-Poo Toilet Spray Fruity 55Ml

Far to expensive
It does work but far to expensive.I have stopped buying it.
Nice scent when it spraysï
The only problem is, half way through it gets stuck and won't spray. This puts me off buying it. Nice scent when it works.
Love the lemon but not this one....horrible
This is a sickly smell the lemon is much better but no longer available from Tesco, have to get it elsewhere
Great Fragrance For Toilet Smells
A great fragrance sprayed into the toilet, to combat lingering smells. A special deal from Tesco too makes it an attractive product. However whilst the fruity spray does a good job and is effective, have to say the Airwick Lemon Toilet spray is the best. At the moment though Tesco only seem to stock the Fruity one, would be good if they would consider expanding the range. I have been able to purchase the Lemon one from a few outlets.