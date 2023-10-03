We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rockface Anti Ageing Moisture 100Ml

Effective formulas with none of the hassle. Slow signs of ageing and get soft, smooth skin that appears more youthful in one straightforward step. Made with Fucogel to reduce wrinkles and 5 essential minerals that nourish your skin to slow the signs of ageing. One less thing to worry about. Our Skincare tubes are now made using 55% post consumer recycled plastic.
Rock Face is Men's Lifehack to looking and feeling great everyday. We believe caring for your face and body should be hassle-free. That’s why we have done all the hard work so you don’t have to. Offering a range of products including Antiperspirants, Body Sprays, Skincare and Shower Gels. Every product contains our aftershave quality signature scents.
Vegan FriendlyParaben FreeMade in Great Britain
Pack size: 100ML

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil) / Huile Minérale, Glyceryl Stearate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, PEG-30 Stearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Saccharomyces/Copper Ferment, Saccharomyces/Iron Ferment, Saccharomyces/Magnesium Ferment, Saccharomyces/Silicon Ferment, Saccharomyces/Zinc Ferment, Limonene, Linalool, Leuconostoc/Raddish Root Ferment Filtrate

Made in the UK

100ml ℮

To Use: Dispense a small amount of product into hands and massage into the skin.

