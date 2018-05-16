Vanish Pet Expert Carpet Care Foam 600Ml

Product Description
- Vanish Carpet Cleaner + Upholstery Pet Expert Foam Shampoo is specially designed to clean 3x more pet hair & odour vs. vacuuming alone.
- Whatever messes your pet makes, you can be sure Vanish Pet Expert can remove it. The specially designed foam shampoo formula gets deep into the fibres of your carpet & soft furnishings to remove dirt, pet hair and odours.
- So easy to use, and perfect for tackling your high traffic areas, such as your hallways, rugs & soft furnishings. You can enjoy pet mess free carpets in no time. The Pet Expert formula also helps to prevent remarking and leaves a pleasant fragrance.
- Cleans pet messes 1st time
- Helps prevent pet remarking
- Eliminates odours
- For newer looking carpets
- Pack size: 600ML
Information
Ingredients
< 5%: Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Anionic Surfactants, Polycarboxylates, Phosphates, Perfume, Limonene
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Area (Max. 10m2)
- Hallway, Rugs, Upholstery
- How to Use
- Shake well & spray
- Work in foam using a colourfast clean broom/brush or a clean damp mop/sponge
- Leave for 2 hours or until dry, then vacuum
- Usage Advice:
- Always test a hidden area of the carpet for colour fastness.
- Use regularly for best results.
- Do not use on "velvet" materials, brocade, or those unsuitable for wet cleaning.
- Tough pet mess may require a second application.
- Safe for us on wool carpets. Not suitable for silk and oriental rugs. The products does not pose any unreasonable risk of adverse effects to pets when used in accordance with label instructions.
Warnings
- SAFETY INFORMATION. VANISH PET EXPERT. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC /122ºF. Do not breathe spray. Do not spray towards face. Use in well ventilated areas, also while vacuuming. Keep children and pets off area while in use and vacuuming.
- DANGER
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 7697079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
- www.vanish.co.uk
Net Contents
600ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
