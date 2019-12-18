Aveeno Baby Hair & Body Wash 300Ml

Product Description
- Daily Care Baby Hair & Body Wash
- AVEENO® Baby daily care hair & body wash.
- Gently cleanses delicate baby skin from top to toe without leaving it feeling dry.
- It leaves hair soft, shiny and easy to comb. Its mild formulation can be used daily.
- Gently cleanses dry and sensitive baby skin from top to toe
- With colloidal oatmeal and oat essence
- Also suitable for babies who may be prone to eczema
- With colloidal oatmeal (finely milled oats) and oat essence
- Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
- Developed for newborn skin
- Free from parabens, soap, alcohol and dyes
- Paediatrician tested
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
[PR-016557], Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract, Glycerin, Glyceryl Oleate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, p-Anisic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply to baby's wet hair and body and rinse thoroughly
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Foundation Park,
- Roxborough Way,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
Return to
- Careline: 0808 238 9998
- www.aveeno.co.uk
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
